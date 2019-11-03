Log in
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
Woolworths : Progresses Plan to Spin Off Drinks, Hospitality Units

11/03/2019 | 05:47pm EST

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd. (WOW.AU) on Monday moved forward with a plan that could see it spin off its drinks and hospitality businesses, scheduling a shareholder vote on the matter for next month.

Woolworths said it seeking to merge its 75% interest in hospitality company ALH Group with its drinks business to create a new unit called Endeavour Group. Following the merger, the new unit would then be 14.6% owned by Bruce Mathieson Group. Woolworths would then seek to separate Endeavour Group through a spin off or other "value-accretive alternative."

The move would lead to the creation of Australia's largest integrated retail drinks and hospitality business, Woolworths Group Chairman Gordon Cairns said in a statement.

Woolworths plans to hold a shareholder vote on the move on the same day as its annual general meeting on Dec. 16. If approved, the ALH and drinks merger is expected to be implemented in February.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

