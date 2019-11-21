Woolworths : TCS named Woolworths Group IT Partner of the Year

Thursday, 21 November 2019: Leaders in IT services, digital, and business solutions, TCS, has been awarded Technology Partner of the Year at an awards event hosted by Woolworths Group IT.

The event is in its 2nd year and seeks to recognise and celebrate the strong partnerships in the retail technology space.

Woolworths Group Chief Information Officer, John Hunt said: 'We have awarded TCS Partner of the Year based on their passion to provide extraordinary service and support. TCS are true partners who care about our customers, ensure IT runs smoothly, and go above and beyond for our business.'

TCS provides extensive application design, development, test and support services to the Group IT organisation.

The Australian Computer Society (ACS), Cognizant, Google, and Wipro were among a small number of partners recognised at the Woolworths Group IT event across technology service and solution categories.

John Hunt concluded: 'Great partnerships with technology providers are key to providing the end-to-end technology that we need to service our Woolworths Group customers.

'Thank you to all of our technology partners for their support throughout the year. We are proud of what we've achieved together in the last 12 months, and we look forward to what we'll achieve in 2020.'