Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Woolworths Group Limited    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED

(WOW)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/12
35.02 AUD   +0.81%
12:45aWOOLWORTHS : launches new range to make eating healthier easier
PU
04/29WOOLWORTHS : 3Q Sales Rise, Though Growth Slows in April
DJ
04/28WOOLWORTHS : eases more product purchase limits
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Woolworths : launches new range to make eating healthier easier

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 12:45am EDT

Wednesday, 13 May 2020: Woolworths has introduced over 60 easy and convenient new products to its shelves this week as more Australians seek fresh and delicious meals to enjoy while staying at home.

With Google data revealing the number of Aussies searching for meal inspiration in April 2020 increased by over 120% when compared to the same period last year*, the new range of Australian-made products combine chef-inspired recipes with tasty ingredients, packed with veggies, that are easy to prepare.

Woolworths '& Veg' is one of the newest ranges launching five new products to stores this week, each containing at least 20% vegetables to help Australians increase their veggie intake. Favourites from the range include Beef Mince with Carrot, Sauteed Onion, Celery and Tomato and Beef Meatballs with Carrot, Celery, Tomato & Caramelised Red Onion.

For those looking for a healthier winter warmer this season, Woolworths has introduced a new '3 Serves' range of vegetarian soups. Each cup includes three serves of vegetables and flavours include Rich Beetroot, Rich Carrot, Pea & Broccoli, Creamy Mushroom and Creamy Cauliflower.

For those looking for quick meal solutions packed full of freshness, Woolworths has launched six Stir Fry Kits that are ready in under 10 minutes and all served with a portion of veggies. Kit flavours include Teriyaki Beef Strips with Vegetables and Chinese BBQ Pork Char Siu Style with Vegetables.

From a Vegetable Parmigiana Bake, Beef Meatloaf with Carrot & Kale through to Chipotle & Lime Chicken with Vegetables, the Woolworths product development team have created a range of innovative and family favourite meals and accompaniments that can be enjoyed throughout the week.

Woolworths Director of Fresh Food, Paul Harker, said: 'With Australians spending more time at home than ever before, households are looking for new, convenient and delicious ways to feed the family without compromising on taste or freshness.

'This is our biggest launch of products since Christmas and we've made sure each one is full of flavour and easy to prepare. We hope this range will provide a little helping hand when it comes to creating nutritious meals for loved ones.

'So whether you're looking for inspiration for a mid-week meal that feeds the whole family, a beautiful dish to get that restaurant feeling at home, or a winter-warming centrepiece for your Sunday roast, the new range from Woolworths has made eating fresh easy - no matter the size of your household.'

Other new products available at selected Woolworths stores include:

  • Woolworths COOK Traybakes - an exciting new range of oven ready products in under 35 minutes. The range includes: Lamb Koftas with Mixed Vegetables and a Lemon & mint Yoghurt Drizzle, Chicken Breast Wrapped in Prosciutto, with Napolitana Sauce and Spanish Chorizo Meatball Bake.
  • Woolworths COOK Slow-cooked Meats - this diverse range includes products from hearty winter classics to American BBQ style favourites. The range includes: Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks with Red Wine & Rosemary, Slow Cooked Pork Belly, Slow Cooked Smoked Beef Ribs
  • Woolworths COOK One Pan Wonders - A range of prepped and marinated meats including: Marinated Lamb Steaks Thyme, Pepper & Garlic, Beef Strips Bulgogi Style and Lemon and Pepper Chicken Breast Steaks
  • Woolworths COOK Roasts - This range includes roasts that are marinated and ready to cook, including: Herb Crusted Rump Cap Beef Roast, Pork Loin Mini Roast with Herbs & Spices and Porchetta Roast with Herb & Garlic Seasoning
  • Woolworths COOK Vegetable Sides - Roasted Garlic Potato Bake and Mixed Green Vegetables & Edamame with Mint & Chive Butter are just two of the new vegetable sides that will be on shelves this week and are a perfect hassle-free accompaniment to any meal.
  • Woolworths COOK Stir Fry Kits - One pan meals; a portioned out and ready to cook dinner for two in less than 15 minutes.

For more information, contact media@woolworths.com.au.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 04:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
12:45aWOOLWORTHS : launches new range to make eating healthier easier
PU
04/29WOOLWORTHS : 3Q Sales Rise, Though Growth Slows in April
DJ
04/28WOOLWORTHS : eases more product purchase limits
PU
04/27WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED : quaterly sales release
04/26WOOLWORTHS : partners with Uber to further boost home delivery capacity
PU
04/02A cure for bad publicity? Corporate Australia races to the coronavirus frontl..
RE
03/23WOOLWORTHS : Update on impact of coronavirus (COVID-19)
PU
03/23WOOLWORTHS : to Defer Endeavour Group Separation
DJ
03/19Australia closes borders to coronavirus, pumps $56 billion into economy
RE
03/18Qantas to cease international flying, tells majority of workforce to take lea..
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 63 269 M
EBIT 2020 3 187 M
Net income 2020 1 526 M
Debt 2020 8 346 M
Yield 2020 2,80%
P/E ratio 2020 28,8x
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales2020 0,83x
EV / Sales2021 0,80x
Capitalization 44 142 M
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,59  AUD
Last Close Price 35,02  AUD
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Harrison Group Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.36%28 759
TESCO PLC-3.33%28 602
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.6.66%26 877
SYSCO CORPORATION-42.39%26 244
KROGER15.73%26 238
CP ALL0.68%20 660
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group