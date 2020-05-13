Woolworths : launches new range to make eating healthier easier

Wednesday, 13 May 2020: Woolworths has introduced over 60 easy and convenient new products to its shelves this week as more Australians seek fresh and delicious meals to enjoy while staying at home.

With Google data revealing the number of Aussies searching for meal inspiration in April 2020 increased by over 120% when compared to the same period last year*, the new range of Australian-made products combine chef-inspired recipes with tasty ingredients, packed with veggies, that are easy to prepare.

Woolworths '& Veg' is one of the newest ranges launching five new products to stores this week, each containing at least 20% vegetables to help Australians increase their veggie intake. Favourites from the range include Beef Mince with Carrot, Sauteed Onion, Celery and Tomato and Beef Meatballs with Carrot, Celery, Tomato & Caramelised Red Onion.

For those looking for a healthier winter warmer this season, Woolworths has introduced a new '3 Serves' range of vegetarian soups. Each cup includes three serves of vegetables and flavours include Rich Beetroot, Rich Carrot, Pea & Broccoli, Creamy Mushroom and Creamy Cauliflower.

For those looking for quick meal solutions packed full of freshness, Woolworths has launched six Stir Fry Kits that are ready in under 10 minutes and all served with a portion of veggies. Kit flavours include Teriyaki Beef Strips with Vegetables and Chinese BBQ Pork Char Siu Style with Vegetables.

From a Vegetable Parmigiana Bake, Beef Meatloaf with Carrot & Kale through to Chipotle & Lime Chicken with Vegetables, the Woolworths product development team have created a range of innovative and family favourite meals and accompaniments that can be enjoyed throughout the week.

Woolworths Director of Fresh Food, Paul Harker, said: 'With Australians spending more time at home than ever before, households are looking for new, convenient and delicious ways to feed the family without compromising on taste or freshness.

'This is our biggest launch of products since Christmas and we've made sure each one is full of flavour and easy to prepare. We hope this range will provide a little helping hand when it comes to creating nutritious meals for loved ones.

'So whether you're looking for inspiration for a mid-week meal that feeds the whole family, a beautiful dish to get that restaurant feeling at home, or a winter-warming centrepiece for your Sunday roast, the new range from Woolworths has made eating fresh easy - no matter the size of your household.'

Other new products available at selected Woolworths stores include:

Woolworths COOK Traybakes - an exciting new range of oven ready products in under 35 minutes. The range includes: Lamb Koftas with Mixed Vegetables and a Lemon & mint Yoghurt Drizzle, Chicken Breast Wrapped in Prosciutto, with Napolitana Sauce and Spanish Chorizo Meatball Bake.

- an exciting new range of oven ready products in under 35 minutes. The range includes: Lamb Koftas with Mixed Vegetables and a Lemon & mint Yoghurt Drizzle, Chicken Breast Wrapped in Prosciutto, with Napolitana Sauce and Spanish Chorizo Meatball Bake. Woolworths COOK Slow-cooked Meats - this diverse range includes products from hearty winter classics to American BBQ style favourites. The range includes: Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks with Red Wine & Rosemary, Slow Cooked Pork Belly, Slow Cooked Smoked Beef Ribs

- this diverse range includes products from hearty winter classics to American BBQ style favourites. The range includes: Slow Cooked Lamb Shanks with Red Wine & Rosemary, Slow Cooked Pork Belly, Slow Cooked Smoked Beef Ribs Woolworths COOK One Pan Wonders - A range of prepped and marinated meats including: Marinated Lamb Steaks Thyme, Pepper & Garlic, Beef Strips Bulgogi Style and Lemon and Pepper Chicken Breast Steaks

- A range of prepped and marinated meats including: Marinated Lamb Steaks Thyme, Pepper & Garlic, Beef Strips Bulgogi Style and Lemon and Pepper Chicken Breast Steaks Woolworths COOK Roasts - This range includes roasts that are marinated and ready to cook, including: Herb Crusted Rump Cap Beef Roast, Pork Loin Mini Roast with Herbs & Spices and Porchetta Roast with Herb & Garlic Seasoning

- This range includes roasts that are marinated and ready to cook, including: Herb Crusted Rump Cap Beef Roast, Pork Loin Mini Roast with Herbs & Spices and Porchetta Roast with Herb & Garlic Seasoning Woolworths COOK Vegetable Sides - Roasted Garlic Potato Bake and Mixed Green Vegetables & Edamame with Mint & Chive Butter are just two of the new vegetable sides that will be on shelves this week and are a perfect hassle-free accompaniment to any meal.

- Roasted Garlic Potato Bake and Mixed Green Vegetables & Edamame with Mint & Chive Butter are just two of the new vegetable sides that will be on shelves this week and are a perfect hassle-free accompaniment to any meal. Woolworths COOK Stir Fry Kits - One pan meals; a portioned out and ready to cook dinner for two in less than 15 minutes.

For more information, contact media@woolworths.com.au.