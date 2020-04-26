Woolworths : partners with Uber to further boost home delivery capacity

Monday 27 April, 2020: Woolworths is teaming up with Uber to offer thousands more weekly home delivery windows for its customers.

The new partnership will kick off from three Woolworths stores in Townsville today before expanding to more cities in the coming weeks.

All grocery orders will be placed with Woolworths on its website or app. Woolworths personal shoppers will hand pick online orders for customers in-store before passing onto Uber driver partners to fulfil the delivery. Orders are capped at 40 items and will be delivered next day.

Woolworths Director of E-Commerce, Annette Karantoni said: 'The demand for our home delivery service has grown at an unprecedented rate across Australia in recent months.

'As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, it's vital we keep scaling our delivery capacity to meet the essential needs of our communities.

'We see partnerships as an integral part of this effort, and are delighted to team up with Uber to bring the convenience of grocery delivery to even more Australians.'

Uber General Manager for Australia and New Zealand, Dom Taylor said: 'At Uber our team is dedicated to supporting the communities we serve, especially at this time.

'This partnership with Woolworths will ensure Australians can continue to access the vital supplies they need, quickly and without having to leave their house.

'We look forward to using our platform to support Woolworths and the community and at the same time provide additional earning opportunities for driver partners.'

On Wednesday 22 April, Woolworths announced the resumption of its delivery and Pick Up services for all customers after doubling online capacity over the previous month.

Woolworths continues to offer its Priority Assistance service to the elderly, people with disability and those in mandatory isolation access online grocery services. It has delivered to more than 300,000 vulnerable customers in need since mid-March.

To apply for Priority Assistance delivery, customers are asked to complete the form at woolworths.com.au/priorityassistance or call 1800 000 610 to find out more.