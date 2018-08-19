Log in
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD (WOW)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Woolworths : Annual Profit Rises, Boosts Dividend

08/19/2018

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian grocer Woolworths Group Ltd.'s (WOW.AU) annual net profit rose by more than 12% and it boosted dividends, reflecting earnings growth in the Australian food division and benefits from a new petrol alliance.

Net profit in the year through June 24 was about 1.73 billion Australian dollars (US$1.27 billion). Total revenue from continuing operations was A$57.2 billion, up 3.5%. Woolworths said earnings before interest and tax in its key Australian food division rose by nearly 10%.

The company declared a final dividend of 50 Australian cents per share, plus a special dividend of 10 Australian cents. That brought the full-year payout to A$1.03 per share, an increase of 22%, the company said.

Woolworths said Australian food sales in the first seven weeks of the new fiscal year had slowed due to the removal of free single-use plastic bags, the impact of a competitor continuity program and produce and meat deflation. The company said it expects sales momentum to improve over the course of the half year.

The company is "confident that we have strong plans in place to be 'consistently good' at the fundamentals and drive further shopping differentiation relative to our competitors," said Chief Executive Brad Banducci.

The company also said it expected continued progress for its struggling Big W discount-department store chain, with a further reduction in losses this fiscal year. The company added that "further capital management" will be considered should it successfully exit its petrol business.

Australia's supermarket sector, long dominated by Woolworths and chief rival Coles, has seen increased competition in recent years from the likes of discount German grocery Aldi. Others could also enter the market in the coming years, including possibly Amazon.com Inc. That's put pressure on Woolworths's sales, but the company has regained some momentum through store refurbishment and staff training.

Woolworths still faces a challenge in turning around its struggling Big W discount department-store chain, and it expected to book a loss on the unit in the recently concluded fiscal year. And its attempt to sell its petrol business to BP PLC fell apart after regulators opposed the deal. Instead, Woolworths entered into a new strategic alliance with Caltex Australia Ltd.

The company recently banned free single-use plastic bags to cut down on waste and is offering sturdier plastic bags to customers for a small fee. Some analysts, however, are worried shoppers won't want to pay for a bag and will instead buy fewer groceries, which could hurt sales in the near future.

-Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 59 420 M
EBIT 2018 2 649 M
Net income 2018 1 736 M
Debt 2018 1 466 M
Yield 2018 3,14%
P/E ratio 2018 22,06
P/E ratio 2019 19,75
EV / Sales 2018 0,68x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 38 874 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Jillian Rosemary Broadbent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD8.42%28 441
SYSCO CORPORATION21.65%38 986
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.17%36 950
TESCO22.58%32 028
AHOLD DELHAIZE14.04%29 817
KROGER11.22%24 976
