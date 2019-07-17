Woolworths : BIG W announcement

Thursday 18 July, 2019: On 1 April 2019, as part of a network review, BIG W announced the intention to close up to 30 stores and two distribution centres (Warwick, QLD and Monarto, SA) over the next 3 years. The purpose of this review is to build a strong, profitable and more sustainable store and distribution centre network that reflect our customers' needs and the rapidly changing retail environment.

BIG W is announcing today that they have reached an agreement with landlords to close three stores in Sydney in January 2020; Chullora, Auburn and Fairfield. These stores will continue trading for the next six months.

'These are not decisions we take lightly and we regret the impact the closures will have on affected team members,' says David Walker, Managing Director of BIG W. 'We would like to acknowledge the support of the communities of Chullora, Auburn and Fairfield and the hard work and commitment of our store team members.'

'Supporting our team remains our priority and we are committed to doing the right thing by them,' continues Mr. Walker. 'Over the next six months, we will support our team and explore redeployment opportunities with team members who choose to continue their career at BIG W or with other Woolworths Group brands in the months ahead.'

BIG W will continue to work with landlords over the coming months as part of the network review and remain committed to building a strong and sustainable BIG W that meets the needs of Australian families. BIG W thanks their customers for their ongoing community support.

