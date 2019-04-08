Woolworths : Delivery Now service offers Brisbane grocery delivery in under two hours

Tuesday 9 April 2019: More than 300,000 Brisbane shoppers now have access to grocery deliveries in under two hours following the introduction of Woolworths' Delivery Now service at six local supermarkets.

Customers living in the suburbs surrounding Woolworths stores in Ascot, Ashgrove, Bulimba, Camp Hill, Paddington and Spring Hill can order up to 30 handpicked items from a range of more than 12,000 products.

Delivery Now orders are trackable via mobile from the store to a customer's door on a live map using GPS technology, including a dynamic estimated time of arrival.

Woolworths General Manager of eCommerce Annette Karantoni said: 'Customers tell us they want more convenient shopping options and we're working to meet these needs.

'Delivery Now offers customers fast, reliable and effortless grocery delivery in under two hours.

'It's ideal for top up shops of everyday essentials when customers are pressed for time.

'Customers also find it useful for emergency items like nappies, cold and flu medicine, or snacks for entertaining at short notice.

'Whatever the need, we're pleased to help our Brisbane customers save time with another ultra-convenient way to shop with us.'

With the Brisbane launch, Woolworths' Delivery Now service is now available from 38 supermarkets across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane metro areas.

Woolworths will keep a close eye on customer feedback in the first six Brisbane supermarkets and look for opportunities to expand to more Queensland stores in future.

All Delivery Now orders are hand picked in store by Woolworths personal shoppers and delivered to customers by a dedicated last-mile delivery partner.

Delivery Now is available seven days a week between 9am-7pm with a flat delivery fee of $19. Customers can check if Delivery Now is available to their location at www.woolworths.com.au/now

Woolworths also offers same day delivery for evening drop off where orders are placed before 11am. For customers looking to save time and money, Woolworths offers a free same day Pick Up service at all stores.