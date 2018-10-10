Woolworths : Drought Relief Milk to hit the shelves this week

Wednesday 10 October, 2018: Woolworths' Drought Relief Milk will hit the shelves in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT from this week.

The limited-edition range offers customers the option to buy Woolworths Full Cream and Woolworths Lite Milk varieties at $2.20 for two litres and $3.30 for three litres, with the extra 10 cents per litre going to dairy farmers in drought affected areas.

The drought relief effort - first launched on Woolworths' three litre milk on 20 September 2018 - has already raised around $500,000 for drought-stricken dairy farmers.

Woolworths Director of Fresh Food Paul Harker said; 'It's been pleasing to see customers get behind this effort in support of Australian dairy farmers doing it tough in the drought.

'With the introduction of a two litre variety and our drought relief labelling, we're making it easier for more of our customers to support the effort if they have the means to do so.

'We've sent our first drought relief payment to Parmalat and will be working closely with them to ensure relief starts to flow through to drought-stricken dairy farmers as quickly as possible.'

The drought relief funds will be distributed to New South Wales and Queensland dairy farmers by Parmalat, with the independent oversight of its Drought Relief Committee. The committee includes Premium Milk Limited Chairman Peter Jervis, Dairy Connect CEO Shaughn Morgan, Parmalat General Manager - Supply Chain Vince Houlihan and an independent auditor from KPMG.

Parmalat Australia CEO Craig Garvin said; 'We source fresh milk from some of the most drought affected parts of Australia and know many of our dairy farmers are really feeling the effects of drought. We're pleased to be working with Woolworths in support of our dairy farmers through these difficult conditions.'

Parmalat will begin distributing the monthly payments to more than 220 dairy farmers across New South Wales and Queensland from Monday 15 October 2018. Funds will be distributed to dairy farmers each month based on the volume of milk they provide to Parmalat, with a minimum safety net of $1,000 per month for smaller farmers.

Mr Harker added; 'We understand this won't fix the structural issues in the dairy industry and note the Federal Government is pursuing reforms proposed by the ACCC earlier this year.

'This effort is about providing much needed relief from the devastating effects of drought, while government and industry work through the reforms needed to sustain the sector longer term.'

The Drought Relief Milk range builds on the $7.5 million Woolworths has raised for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale program in support of Australian farmers.

Woolworths 2L Full Cream and Woolworths 2L Lite Milk will remain available for customers at $2.