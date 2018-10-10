Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Woolworths Group Ltd    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD (WOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Woolworths : Drought Relief Milk to hit the shelves this week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 12:03am CEST

Wednesday 10 October, 2018: Woolworths' Drought Relief Milk will hit the shelves in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and the ACT from this week.

The limited-edition range offers customers the option to buy Woolworths Full Cream and Woolworths Lite Milk varieties at $2.20 for two litres and $3.30 for three litres, with the extra 10 cents per litre going to dairy farmers in drought affected areas.

The drought relief effort - first launched on Woolworths' three litre milk on 20 September 2018 - has already raised around $500,000 for drought-stricken dairy farmers.

Woolworths Director of Fresh Food Paul Harker said; 'It's been pleasing to see customers get behind this effort in support of Australian dairy farmers doing it tough in the drought.

'With the introduction of a two litre variety and our drought relief labelling, we're making it easier for more of our customers to support the effort if they have the means to do so.

'We've sent our first drought relief payment to Parmalat and will be working closely with them to ensure relief starts to flow through to drought-stricken dairy farmers as quickly as possible.'

The drought relief funds will be distributed to New South Wales and Queensland dairy farmers by Parmalat, with the independent oversight of its Drought Relief Committee. The committee includes Premium Milk Limited Chairman Peter Jervis, Dairy Connect CEO Shaughn Morgan, Parmalat General Manager - Supply Chain Vince Houlihan and an independent auditor from KPMG.

Parmalat Australia CEO Craig Garvin said; 'We source fresh milk from some of the most drought affected parts of Australia and know many of our dairy farmers are really feeling the effects of drought. We're pleased to be working with Woolworths in support of our dairy farmers through these difficult conditions.'

Parmalat will begin distributing the monthly payments to more than 220 dairy farmers across New South Wales and Queensland from Monday 15 October 2018. Funds will be distributed to dairy farmers each month based on the volume of milk they provide to Parmalat, with a minimum safety net of $1,000 per month for smaller farmers.

Mr Harker added; 'We understand this won't fix the structural issues in the dairy industry and note the Federal Government is pursuing reforms proposed by the ACCC earlier this year.

'This effort is about providing much needed relief from the devastating effects of drought, while government and industry work through the reforms needed to sustain the sector longer term.'

The Drought Relief Milk range builds on the $7.5 million Woolworths has raised for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale program in support of Australian farmers.

Woolworths 2L Full Cream and Woolworths 2L Lite Milk will remain available for customers at $2.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 22:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
12:03aWOOLWORTHS : Drought Relief Milk to hit the shelves this week
PU
09/26WOOLWORTHS : welcomes industry moves towards circular economy
PU
09/20WOOLWORTHS : rsquo; Public Acknowledgement
PU
09/19WOOLWORTHS : announces drought relief milk range to support dairy farmers
PU
09/13WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
09/13WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
09/11WOOLWORTHS : Maurice Blackburn class action
PU
09/07WOOLWORTHS : Carrier of the Year Awards 2018
PU
08/23WOOLWORTHS : More than $7 million raised to date by the Woolworths Group and the..
PU
08/20WOOLWORTHS : Final profit and dividend announcement for the 52 weeks ended 24 Ju..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Woolworths Group Limited ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23Woolworths Group Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Australia to oppose BP-Woolworth's deal on antitrust grounds 
2017Woolworths reports FY results 
2017Target Tops Consumer Defensive 'Safer' Dividend Broker Estimated Gains For Ju.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 61 375 M
EBIT 2019 2 815 M
Net income 2019 1 879 M
Debt 2019 1 160 M
Yield 2019 3,61%
P/E ratio 2019 19,51
P/E ratio 2020 18,52
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 37 167 M
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,7  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Jillian Rosemary Broadbent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.66%26 339
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.8.03%40 070
SYSCO CORPORATION18.61%37 838
TESCO0.41%26 955
AHOLD DELHAIZE3.41%25 806
KROGER5.90%23 404
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.