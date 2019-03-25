Woolworths : Fairfield Central rebuilds after Townsville floods

Friday 22 March 2019: Six weeks after the store was devastated by floods, Woolworths Fairfield Central will re-open this weekend, with residents of the inner city suburb or Idalia set to experience a brand new frontier in supermarket shopping.

The store has undergone one of the Woolworths' fastest ever renewals to create the first next-generation supermarket of its kind to be seen in North Queensland. The renewal is part of Woolworths' $20million investment commitment to the city that was announced last month.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters said; 'It's been a devastating time for the people of Townsville, including many of our own team members and their families.

'We know that Woolworths Fairfield Central plays an important role in the local community and it was critical for us to get the store up and running as quickly as possible to provide certainty and continuity to our team and customers.

'We've also taken the opportunity with the rebuild to provide the community with an improved shopping experience, with the store including many of the features that have been rolled out for customers in other parts of the country as a result of our renewal program.

'We are extremely grateful to our customers for their patience and understanding during this past six weeks and we look forward to welcoming them back into the store from this weekend.'

With a focus on Australian fresh food and convenient shopping solutions, customers will be able to enjoy a range of features new to the store, including freshly-made stone baked bread, an in-store butchery, and a fresh new marketplace look to the fruit and vegetable section.

Claire Peters concluded; 'We have a proud history in Townsville and the rebuild of Woolworths Fairfield Central demonstrates our continued commitment to the city. It also marks the next evolution in our journey to create modern neighbourhood food stores for our North Queensland customers.'

Woolworths Fairfield Central employs 170 team members. The store will be open Monday - Friday 8am-9pm, Saturday, 8am-6pm and from 9am to 6pm on Sundays. Woolworths Fairfield Central is located at Woolworths Fairfield Central, 2/30 Lakeside Dr & Waterfront Parade, Idalia, Townsville.

