Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Woolworths Group Ltd    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD (WOW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Woolworths : Maurice Blackburn class action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 03:42am CEST

Tuesday, 11 September 2018: Woolworths Group Limited (Woolworths) notes today's media reports that law firm Maurice Blackburn yesterday filed class action proceedings in the Federal Court to be funded by what it understands to be an off-shore litigation funder. :

Woolworths notes that a proposed class action was previously announced by IMF Bentham and Maurice Blackburn on 11 April 2017. Following that announcement, Woolworths corresponded with IMF Bentham. On 24 January 2018, IMF Bentham announced that it had decided not to proceed with funding the claim as it considered that the proposed class action did not meet its investment criteria.

Woolworths has received no further correspondence from Maurice Blackburn following IMF Bentham's announcement prior to today's media reports.

Woolworths will consider any proceedings once served, but otherwise anticipates that they will be thoroughly defended.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 01:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
03:42aWOOLWORTHS : Maurice Blackburn class action
PU
09/07WOOLWORTHS : Carrier of the Year Awards 2018
PU
08/23WOOLWORTHS : More than $7 million raised to date by the Woolworths Group and the..
PU
08/20WOOLWORTHS : Final profit and dividend announcement for the 52 weeks ended 24 Ju..
PU
08/19WOOLWORTHS : Annual Profit Rises, Boosts Dividend
DJ
08/15WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD : annual earnings release
08/07WOOLWORTHS : to donate all profits from fresh food sales this Saturday to suppor..
PU
08/06WOOLWORTHS : ALH Group review into responsible gaming
PU
08/01WESFARMERS : "Bag rage" prompts backdown on plastic bag levy in Australia
RE
07/29WOOLWORTHS : supports drought affected Aussie farmers with $1.5million funding b..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/20Woolworths Group Limited ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23Woolworths Group Limited ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Australia to oppose BP-Woolworth's deal on antitrust grounds 
2017Woolworths reports FY results 
2017Target Tops Consumer Defensive 'Safer' Dividend Broker Estimated Gains For Ju.. 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 61 402 M
EBIT 2019 2 818 M
Net income 2019 1 882 M
Debt 2019 1 190 M
Yield 2019 3,62%
P/E ratio 2019 19,46
P/E ratio 2020 18,51
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 37 154 M
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 28,7  AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Jillian Rosemary Broadbent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD3.63%26 399
SYSCO CORPORATION23.00%38 827
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.04%36 328
TESCO14.17%30 222
AHOLD DELHAIZE13.74%30 038
KROGER17.92%25 788
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.