Woolworths : More than $7 million raised to date by the Woolworths Group and their customers in support of drought-affected Aussie farmers

Thursday, August 23, 2018: The Woolworths Group, together with its customers, has raised more than $7 million for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal in support of farmers impacted by the drought.

The total includes Woolworths' initial $1.5m donation, customer donations made at stores across the Group (Supermarkets, Metro, BWS, Dan Murphy's and Big W), and profits from sales in the fresh departments at Woolworths Supermarkets on Saturday August 11.

The funds are already being used by Rural Aid to deliver more livestock feed, cover essential household expenses, and provide additional counselling support services to farmers in need in rural areas.

Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder said; 'It has been incredible to see the whole nation rally together to help support our strong and resilient Aussie farming community during this tough period.

'The funds raised by Woolworths are already starting to help farmers who have reached out to us in urgent need of feed for their livestock, as well help with household expenses.

'Additionally we've been able to increase vital counselling services available for farming families in regional communities, with counsellors coming on board in Broken Hill and Lighting Ridge.'

Woolworths Group CEO Brad Banducci said; 'We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity from our customers and store teams in support of Australian farming communities.

'Our store teams, particularly in regional and rural areas, have continued to go above and beyond to support fundraising efforts because they know it makes a real difference for those impacted in their local community.

'We are proud to have collectively raised and donated more than $7 million for Rural Aid's Buy a Bale appeal, and we continue to look at ways to support their work above and beyond fundraising.'

Woolworths is also supporting Rural Aid with expert resourcing in the areas of supply chain logistics and planning.

Charles Alder added; 'Moving livestock feed is a huge logistical challenge, but we are working really hard with our industry partners to support this. We are grateful for the additional support the Woolworths Group Supply Chain has been providing us to ensure more hay and much needed supplies are getting to our farmers in need, as quickly as possible.'

Brad Banducci concluded; 'Every little bit helps and on behalf of Woolworths, I'd like to personally thank our customers, our teams and everyone in the community for helping out in this time of need.'