Woolworths : Retail media business 'Cartology' launches with innovation and the customer at the heart of its offering

Tuesday, 23 July 2019: Cartology, Woolworths Group's new retail media business, today unveiled a number of new Australian industry leading innovations that will ensure customers are better connected to the brands they love.

The roll-out of a national digital screen network across Woolworths Supermarkets and new performance tracking modelling to assess campaign effectiveness are just some of the ways Cartology will support partners of the Woolworths Group in engaging their mutual customers with relevant and timely messages.

Mike Tyquin was announced as Managing Director of Cartology in March this year. Mike said; 'We are excited to officially launch Cartology today to our partners and be in a position to further innovate retail media in Australia to better connect customers to the brands they love to shop.

'Cartology is a response to the changing retail and media landscape that both us and our supplier partners are trying to navigate. We have the ability to reach customers everyday with personally relevant messages via our unique programs and our owned in-store, digital and social media channels. With insight gleaned from over a billion transactions, we can help further support a better shopping experience for our customers across their retail journey at Woolworths Supermarkets and BWS.'

Further to exclusive opportunities for partners, including being a part of branded programs and multiple touch points across owned media channels, Cartology will be rolling out a 'Woolworths Screen Network' nationally from September. The Network will see a new digital screen located at the front of every Woolworths Supermarket across the country by the end of the year.

Mike Tyquin said; 'The digital screens will be uniquely positioned at the front of each supermarket. They'll be dynamic - allowing relevant messaging to be adapted to a specific store and also updated quickly if required.'

Another innovation available as of next week is 'Cartology Promoted Products', where brands can be placed at the top of search results on Woolworths Online and BWS.com.au.

Mike Tyquin said; 'Australian shoppers are searching Woolworths online platforms for grocery products more than any other digital platform. Through Cartology's 'Promoted Products', brands will have the ability for increased 'on-shelf' visibility in the digital shopping environment, making it easier for customers to discover new and relevant products.'

With driving tangible business outcomes at its core, the team has also developed the 'Cartology Performance Model'.

Mike Tyquin added; 'The 'Cartology Performance Model' is how we track and ensure we are meeting the objectives set out for our brand partners, through insightful feedback and dynamic data - making sure that the return on investment is truly quantified.'

To celebrate the launch, a breakfast event was held in Sydney today that saw close to 500 leading FMCG and liquor sales and marketing partners in attendance to discover what this means to better communicate and engage with their customers.

About Cartology

Cartology is the new stand-alone retail media business of the Woolworths Group and was established to ensure partners are able to better communicate and engage with customers along the path to purchase. Officially launched in July 2019, the company has approximately 50 team members that are experts in the media and retail environment. Cartology understands the shifting global media landscape and consumer trends. This combined with the wealth of customer insights, deep knowledge of the Australian retail environment and its data-led approach, means that Cartology will deliver truly targeted marketing solutions. Cartology is the exclusive partner of Woolworths supermarkets and BWS.