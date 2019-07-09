Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Woolworths Group Ltd    WOW   AU000000WOW2

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD

(WOW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Woolworths : Southwest Sydney organic farm to expand with $250,000 grant from Woolworths Organic Growth Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 08:18pm EDT

Wednesday, 10 July 2019: Cobbitty agtech farming group Green Camel has become the first New South Wales beneficiary of Woolworths' $30 million Organic Growth Fund.

Green Camel has developed world leading technology, which helps overcome environmental risks often associated with growing organic produce. Through a range of biological processes, Green Camel produces organically certified leafy greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and barramundi in a symbiotic manner.

Green Camel's proprietary system operates as a semi-closed biosphere - inside a state-of-the-art glasshouse - where waste from fish production is captured and transformed into nutrition for the horticulture. The system addresses the issues of waste from aquaculture, increases water utilisation, and decreases input costs and environmental burdens of horticultural production.

With the $250,000 grant from the Woolworths Organic Growth Fund, Green Camel will expand production capabilities and build a protected cropping area to grow organic raspberries and blueberries using their unique growing system.

Green Camel Founder and Chairman Adam Steel said: 'In an environment where water is becoming an increasingly precious commodity, our farming model is thriving.

'We use our water reservoirs to grow fish, and every single drop used in aquaculture is then used to grow crops. It means every drop of water and every joule of sunshine is accountable.

'We are striving to deliver consistent organic produce within an industry that has traditionally been subject to substantial production variability.

'We are grateful to Woolies for their support and look forward to meeting the evolving demands of consumers seeking highly quality, organic produce at a good price.'

Woolworths has seen demand for organic produce grow at a rate of 20 percent year-on-year for the past five years. The $30 million Organic Growth Fund has been established to help Australian farmers boost production and consistency of supply to meet the growing consumer demand.

Woolworths Head of Produce Paul Turner said: 'We're seeing incredible growth in customer demand for organic fruit and vegetables, and the trend is only set to continue in the years ahead.

'We're delighted to be working with local organic farmers like Green Camel to build the capacity that will allow us to meet the growing demand for organic produce.

'Green Camel has invested in a highly sustainable and innovative system to grow organic tomatoes and leafy greens, and it's fantastic to see them expand into berry production. We're excited to see what this Organic Growth Fund grant will unlock for Green Camel and our mutual customers.'

Woolworths has opened the second grant round of the Organic Growth Fund. Organic growers can read more about the fund and apply at www.woolworths.com.au/organicgrowthfund

About the Woolworths Organic Growth Fund

The Woolworths Organic Growth Fund has been established in partnership with Heritage Bank - Australia's largest customer-owned bank - to help Australians farmers meet the growing consumer demand for organic fruit and vegetables. Woolworths has committed to invest up to $30 million over a five-year period in the form of financial grants and interest-free loans.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 00:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
08:18pWOOLWORTHS : Southwest Sydney organic farm to expand with $250,000 grant from Wo..
PU
07/08WOOLWORTHS : reaffirms commitment to Reconciliation
PU
07/02Woolworths to Merge and Spin Off its Drinks, Bars Businesses
DJ
05/01WOOLWORTHS : Q3'19 Sales results
PU
05/01Wesfarmers Plans $545 Million Takeover of Lithium Company Kidman -- Update
DJ
04/28Coles Quarterly Sales Falter on Statutory Basis
DJ
04/22WOOLWORTHS : launches free supplier app to improve product availability and merc..
PU
04/16WOOLWORTHS : green bond flooded with orders as retailer looks to solar, efficien..
AQ
04/10WOOLWORTHS : first globally to issue Certified Green Bonds for a supermarket
PU
04/08WOOLWORTHS : Delivery Now service offers Brisbane grocery delivery in under two ..
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 60 025 M
EBIT 2019 2 685 M
Net income 2019 2 520 M
Debt 2019 1 377 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 17,5x
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,74x
EV / Sales2020 0,72x
Capitalization 42 804 M
Chart WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 29,6  AUD
Last Close Price 34,1  AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,52%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradford Banducci Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Gordon McKellar Cairns Independent Chairman
David Marr Chief Financial Officer
John Hunt Chief Information Officer
Jillian Rosemary Broadbent Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD15.30%29 967
SYSCO CORPORATION14.51%36 878
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-20.33%31 391
TESCO23.46%28 886
CP ALL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED--.--%25 229
AHOLD DELHAIZE-8.38%25 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About