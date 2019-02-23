Woolworths : and Disney partner to create magical world of words

Log in
02/23/2019 | 04:22pm EST

Sunday, 24 Feb 2019: Woolworths, in partnership with The Walt Disney Company Australia is adding a dash of magic and word play to supermarket shopping with the launch of 'Disney Words by Woolworths'.

'Disney Words by Woolworths' is available from Wednesday, 27 February and will feature 36 tiles, featuring characters from some of Disney's most loved films including Aladdin, Frozen, Toy Story and Moana on one side and a letter or symbol on the other, which can be used for multiple word play games.

Woolworths customers will also stand a chance to instantly win 1 of 10 VIP trips for four people to Disneyland Resort in California if they find the exclusive 'Disneyland' castle tile inside their pack.

Woolworths customers will be able to collect a tile with every $30 they spend in store or online. The tile is predominantly made out of tin plated steel and the paper wrapper it comes in are both recyclable via any kerbside recycling bin.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters said; 'We set out to create a program with a difference, that will not only capture the imagination of kids and families, but can also make learning and literacy fun.

'With this in mind, we are really excited to be able to work with Disney again to launch our very own 'Disney Words by Woolworths'.

'It combines the magic of collecting Disney's iconic character tiles like Mickey Mouse, Cinderella and Buzz Lightyear while also using the letters on the back of them to create a whole bunch of fun word games.

'Whether you've grown up with Disney, or your kids are enchanted by it, we know that Australian families both young and old will be able to enjoy this program.'

Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Managing Director Walt Disney Company ANZ said; 'Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do, so we are thrilled to partner with Woolworths on a program that combines the magic of our much-loved characters and stories with fun word games that encourage learning.'

'Disney Words by Woolworths' follows the success of similar programs run by the supermarket including Woolworths Marvel Heroes Super Discs in 2017 and Woolworths Dominos Stars in 2015.

There are 36 Disney Word tiles across 11 movie titles to collect including Frozen, Toy Story, Disney Princess, Moana, Cars, Aladdin, Mickey Mouse & Friends, Beauty and The Beast, The Incredibles, The Lion King and Dumbo.

Customers can also purchase a Collector's Album for the tiles for $4, a Carry Bag to hold the loose tiles for $3 or a magnetic message board for $4. Bonus tiles will also be able to be obtained in store or online with the purchase of select participating products.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 24 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2019 21:21:11 UTC
