Woolworths : boost for students' environmental projects

Applications for a new round of Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants are now open, with the supermarket looking to grow Australia's next generation of environmental champions.

Woolworths and Landcare Australia are inviting Australian primary schools and early learning centres to apply for a grant of up to $1,000. The grants are being offered to inspire kids with hands-on projects that have a focus on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices or enhancing native habitats.

Since the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program started in late 2018, more than 500 school groups have already received funding, helping thousands of kids from across the country get hands-on with nature.

This second round of grants will fund more than 500 new worthwhile projects across the country.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director, Claire Peters, said; 'We had a fantastic response from our initial grants call out which shows the passion Australian school students have for caring for the environment.

'Some great green projects are already well underway across the country and we are excited to continue to give local schools and early learning centres the opportunity to be as creative and hands-on as possible, to help make our future greener with another round of grants.'

Landcare Australia CEO, Dr Shane Norrish said; 'The Woolworths Junior Landcare Program aims to encourage young people to play an active role in ensuring the safe future of their environment. Our partnership with Woolworths is enabling us to provide this second round of Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants, which will bring the total to over 1,000 grants in just 12 months.

'With the knowledge and skills these students develop, hopefully they, and the thousands of students across the country participating in Woolworths Junior Landcare projects, will feel empowered to recognise and seek out opportunities to take meaningful action for their local environment and community as they grow up.'

Primary schools and early learning centres can find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants and apply at: https://landcareaustralia.org.au/woolworthsgrants. Grant applications close 6 September 2019 with grants to be provided by the end of the year.

The program is being funded with money made from the sale of the Woolworths Bag for Good which was launched in 2018 when the supermarket went single-use plastic bag free across all stores nationwide.