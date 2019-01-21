Log in
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD (WOW)

WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD (WOW)
Woolworths : continues to deliver drought relief to dairy farmers

01/21/2019 | 01:14am EST

Monday 21 January 2019: Woolworths Drought Relief Milk has now provided $4.5 million in relief payments to more than 285 drought-affected dairy farmers across New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

It comes as Woolworths continues to sell Drought Relief Milk on the eastern seaboard while it works with the dairy industry on longer-term reform measures.

Woolworths Fresh Food Director Paul Harker said it was clear the effects of drought remain significant for dairy farmers.

'The drought is far from over and neither is our drought relief milk effort,' Mr Harker said.

'The fourth monthly payment was distributed to dairy farmers last week and more relief is on the way.

'We want to find a pathway to a more sustainable dairy industry over the long term and will continue to engage closely with industry to this end over the coming months.'

Dairy Connect CEO and New South Wales Drought Relief Committee member Shaughn Morgan said the extension was vital.

'We're grateful Woolworths has listened to Dairy Connect's representations on behalf of dairy producers and extended the sale of their drought relief milk range,' Mr Morgan said.

'While many producers have welcomed recent rain storms, the impact of drought persists as dairy farming families and communities move into the New Year.'

Premium Milk Limited Chairman and Queensland Drought Relief Committee member Peter Jervis said it was welcome news for the 150 Queensland dairy farmers he represents.

'We're appreciative of the manner in which Woolworths took the initiative to introduce the Drought Relief Milk and also the speed in which the funds have been made available to the drought-stricken farmers,' Mr Jervis said.

'We applaud Woolworths for listening to our calls and extending the range.'

Woolworths' Drought Relief Milk first hit the shelves in October 2018 and was always set to run through until at least January 2019.

The limited-edition range offers customers the option to buy Woolworths Full Cream and Woolworths Lite Milk varieties at $2.20 for two litres and $3.30 for three litres.

The extra 10 cents paid on each litre of milk is distributed in full to drought-affected dairy farmers.

The distribution of funds is overseen by the Drought Relief Committee, which includes Premium Milk Limited Chairman Peter Jervis, Dairy Connect CEO Shaughn Morgan, Parmalat General Manager - Supply Chain Vince Houlihan and an independent auditor from KPMG.

Disclaimer

Woolworths Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 06:13:02 UTC
