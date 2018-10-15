Woolworths : ‘Bag for good’ funds Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program

Hundreds of Australian schools are set to benefit as a result of the removal of single-use plastic bags, with applications now open for the first round of the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program.

The program is being funded with money made from the sale of the Woolworths 'Bag for good' which was launched on June 20 when the supermarket went single-use plastic bag free across all stores nationwide.

Sales from the 'Bag for good' have to date raised over half a million dollars towards the program which will help young Australians be hands-on with gardening and recycling projects.

In the last 4 months, Woolworths, together with their customers, have removed approximately 615 million single use plastic bags from circulation and from potentially ending up in waterways and harming marine life.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said; 'On average, each individual Woolworths shopper has contributed to removing 80 single-use plastic bags from our environment - this is a fantastic effort and is something that we should all be proud of.

'We are also proud that applications are now open for the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, which has been possible due to the support of our customers who purchased the Woolworths 'Bag for good'.

'It is fantastic to see this money being put back into our communities to help inspire the next generation of environmental champions - this is one of the ways that we are helping to support a greener future for Australia.

'Another great thing about the 'Bag for good' is that if it ever gets damaged, we'll replace it for free no matter when you bought it from us.'

The first round of Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants opens today, offering at least 500 x $1000 grants to Australian primary schools and early learning centres, making it the biggest national grants program that Junior Landcare has had to date.

Landcare Australia CEO, Dr Shane Norrish said; 'The Woolworths Junior Landcare grants program is all about encouraging young people to play an active role in ensuring the safe future of their environment.

'We are pleased to open applications in what will be our biggest ever round of national Junior Landcare grants. The program will fund hundreds of worthwhile projects in primary schools and early learning centres and will benefit thousands of children in every Australian State and Territory.'

Primary schools and early learning centres can find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare grants and apply at: https://landcareaustralia.org.au/woolworthsgrants. Grant applications close on 23 November 2018 with grants provided in the new year.