Woolworths said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa- would fall by between 60% and 70% compared to the 342.9 cents it reported a year earlier.

The owner of David Jones in Australia also impaired the carrying value of certain store assets, which will only negatively impact earnings per share and not HEPS.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Promit Mukherjee)