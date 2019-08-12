WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Appointment of independent non-executive director

Log in
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WHLJ)
08/12/2019
Appointment of independent non-executive director
Woolworths Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1929/001986/06
Share code: WHL
ISIN: ZAE000063863
Bond company code: WHLI
('WHL' or 'Group')
APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Clive Thomson as an independent
non-executive director of WHL with effect from 19 August 2019. Clive, who qualified as a chartered
accountant will serve on the Group's Audit, Treasury and Risk and Compliance Committees. In
addition he will serve as Chairman of the Woolworths South Africa Audit Review Panel and of the
David Jones and Country Road Group Audit Committees.
Clive has over twenty years' experience in senior leadership and executive roles. He served as
Chief Executive Officer of Barloworld Limited ('Barloworld') for approximately ten years, and as
Group Finance Director for close to four years. Prior to his group CEO role, Clive was
Chief Executive Officer of Barloworld Equipment with responsibility for leading the Caterpillar
equipment businesses in Southern Africa, Russia and Iberia; and was Finance Director of
Barloworld Coatings for five years.
As Chief Executive Officer of Barloworld, Clive served as chairman of the divisional boards of
Barloworld's major operating subsidiaries. He was also a non-executive director of Pretoria
Portland Cement Company Limited ('PPC') and a member of the PPC audit committee for a period
of approximately three years prior to its unbundling from the Barloworld group.
Prior to joining Barloworld, Clive was a partner at Deloitte with responsibility for audit client
services, in addition to which he served in accounting technical advisory and education portfolios.
The Board welcomes Mr Thomson to the Group and looks forward to his contribution.
Cape Town
12 August 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 12/08/2019 05:05:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-08-12 17:05:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 15:35:10 UTC
