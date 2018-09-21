WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: annual compliance report Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: annual compliance report Woolworths Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1929/001986/06 Share code: WHL ISIN: ZAE000063863 Bond company code: WHLI ('WHL' or the 'Company') BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT: ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT Shareholders are advised that in accordance with Section 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, WHL´s annual compliance report, in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act 46 of 2013, has been published and is available on the Company´s website at https://www.woolworthsholdings.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Woolworths-Holdings- Limited-BEE-Commission-Compliance-Report.pdf. Cape Town 21 September 2018 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 21/09/2018 05:13:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.