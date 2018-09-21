Log in
WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: annual compliance report

09/21/2018 | 05:24pm CEST
WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: annual compliance report 
WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: annual compliance report
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act: annual compliance report
Woolworths Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1929/001986/06
Share code: WHL
ISIN: ZAE000063863
Bond company code: WHLI
('WHL' or the 'Company')
BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT: ANNUAL COMPLIANCE
REPORT
Shareholders are advised that in accordance with Section 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to
Section 11 of the JSE Listings Requirements, WHL´s annual compliance report, in terms of
Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act 46 of 2013,
has     been   published    and    is   available   on    the   Company´s    website  at
https://www.woolworthsholdings.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Woolworths-Holdings-
Limited-BEE-Commission-Compliance-Report.pdf.
Cape Town
21 September 2018
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 21/09/2018 05:13:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2018-09-21 17:13:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 15:23:06 UTC
