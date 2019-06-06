WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director Dealing in securities by a director Woolworths Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1929/001986/06 Share code: WHL ISIN: ZAE000063863 Bond company code: WHLI DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed: Director : David Kneale Company : Woolworths Holdings Limited Date of transaction : 6 June 2019 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of shares Class of securities : Ordinary shares Number of shares : 6 500 Purchase price : 4560 cents per share Total value of transaction : R296 400.00 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Cape Town 6 June 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 06/06/2019 05:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.