WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED

WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WHLJ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director

0
06/06/2019 | 11:33am EDT
WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director 
WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
Dealing in securities by a director
Woolworths Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1929/001986/06
Share code: WHL
ISIN: ZAE000063863
Bond company code: WHLI
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
Director                     :   David Kneale
Company                      :   Woolworths Holdings Limited
Date of transaction          :   6 June 2019
Nature of transaction        :   On-market purchase of shares
Class of securities          :   Ordinary shares
Number of shares             :   6 500
Purchase price               :   4560 cents per share
Total value of transaction   :   R296 400.00
Nature of interest           :   Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained           :   Yes
Cape Town
6 June 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 06/06/2019 05:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-06-06 17:15:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 15:32:04 UTC
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 71 518 M
EBIT 2019 5 232 M
Net income 2019 3 287 M
Debt 2019 12 161 M
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 13,32
P/E ratio 2020 11,92
EV / Sales 2019 0,84x
EV / Sales 2020 0,78x
Capitalization 47 768 M
Chart WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 52,1  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Moir Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Norman Susman Chairman
Samuel D. Ngumeni Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Reeza Isaacs Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Zyda Rylands Executive Director & CEO-Woolworths
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.66%3 351
WESFARMERS LTD15.49%29 090
MAGAZINE LUIZA5.59%9 554
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-15.04%7 190
FIVE BELOW INC20.26%6 964
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-25.85%5 004
