WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
Dealing in securities by a director
Woolworths Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1929/001986/06
Share code: WHL
ISIN: ZAE000063863
Bond company code: WHLI
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed:
Director : David Kneale
Company : Woolworths Holdings Limited
Date of transaction : 6 June 2019
Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of shares
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Number of shares : 6 500
Purchase price : 4560 cents per share
Total value of transaction : R296 400.00
Nature of interest : Direct beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Cape Town
6 June 2019
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
