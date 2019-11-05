WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Exercise of Share Appreciation Rights ('SARs') by directors Exercise of Share Appreciation Rights ('SARs') by directors Woolworths Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1929/001986/06 Share code: WHL ISIN: ZAE000063863 Bond company code: WHLI EXERCISE OF SHARE APPRECIATION RIGHTS ('SARs') BY DIRECTORS In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following transactions are disclosed in relation to SARs which were awarded to the directors on 29 August 2012 and are due to expire on 26 November 2019: Director : Ian Moir Nature of transaction : Off-market exercise of SARS Class of securities : SARS in respect of ordinary shares Date of exercise : 4 November 2019 Number of SARS exercised : 72,288 SAR award price : R51.48 Exercise price : R57.7384 Appreciation in share price : R6.2584 Total growth value of exercise : R452,407.22 Number of shares received : 7,836 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Director : Zyda Rylands Nature of transaction : Off-market exercise of SARS Class of securities : SARS in respect of ordinary shares Number of SARS exercised : 38,304 SAR award price : R51.48 Date of exercise : 4 November 2019 Exercise price : R57.7384 Appreciation in share price : R6.2584 Total growth value of exercise : R239,721.75 Number of shares received : 4,152 Nature of interest : Direct beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Cape Town 5 November 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 05/11/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.