WHL: WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Trading update: 53 weeks ended 30 June 2019 Trading update: 53 weeks ended 30 June 2019 Woolworths Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1929/001986/06 Share code: WHL Share ISIN: ZAE000063863 Bond code: WHLI ('the Group') TRADING UPDATE: 53 WEEKS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 TRADING UPDATE The year ended 30 June 2019 ('current year') had 53 trading weeks compared to 52 trading weeks for the year ended 24 June 2018 ('prior year'). Sales performance of the Group for the current year was as follows: Total sales Comparable Price Net retail growth* sales growth* movement space 53 weeks 52 weeks 52 weeks Group 5.9% 3.9% Group (constant currency) 5.1% 3.2% Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home 3.5% 1.5% 1.0% 3.6% -0.1% Woolworths Food 9.8% 7.7% 5.4% 1.8% 2.0% David Jones (A$) 1.0% -0.8% -0.1% 0.4% Country Road Group (A$) 2.3% 0.5% -0.6% -2.9% * Excludes impact of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' The commentary below relates to a 52-week period, which is comparable to the prior year. In South Africa, after a 2.0% decline in sales in the first half, Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home sales performance improved in the second half, growing by 5.5% (5.0% after adjusting for the pre- Christmas trade day included in the second half), with comparable sales of 4.7%. This is as a result of a focus on core ranges and basics, backed by improved availability. Price movement for the year for Fashion was 2.5%. Food sales momentum continued into the second half with growth of 9.0% (8.4% after adjusting for the pre-Christmas trade day included in the second half), with comparable sales of 6.5%. This was driven by further investment in price, innovation and convenience, resulting in continued volume growth. Space growth has been limited in both businesses, as we focus on productivity and operating efficiencies. The Woolworths Financial Services book reflected positive year-on-year growth of 7.4%. The impairment rate for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 was 3.7% under IFRS 9 (4.6% adjusted under IAS 39; 4.7% under IAS 39 for the 12 months ended 30 June 2018). The Group implemented IFRS 9 with effect from 1 July 2018. Retail trading conditions in Australia remain challenging. David Jones was also significantly impacted by sales disruption resulting from the Elizabeth Street store refurbishment, which is on track to be completed by the third quarter of the 2020 financial year. Online sales at David Jones grew by 46.8%, and now contribute 7.7% of total sales. In Country Road Group, while sales growth in the second half was also impacted by the trading conditions, online sales in Australasia grew by 12.9%, representing 20.3% of sales. As the contribution from online sales increases the reduction in unproductive space remains a priority. CONSTANT CURRENCY AND PRO FORMA INFORMATION The constant currency information contained in this announcement has been presented to illustrate the impact of changes in the Group's major foreign currency, the Australian dollar. In determining the constant currency turnover and concession sales growth rate, turnover and concession sales denominated in Australian dollars for the current year have been adjusted by application of the aggregated monthly average Australian dollar exchange rate for the prior year. The foreign currency fluctuations of our rest of Africa operations are not considered material, and have therefore not been applied in determining the constant currency turnover and concession sales growth rate. The aggregated monthly average Australian dollar exchange rate is R10.15 for the current year and R9.97 for the prior year. The Group manages its retail operations on a 52-week basis and, as a result, a 53rd week is required approximately every six years for realignment. The current year has 53 weeks. To facilitate comparison against the 52-week prior year, financial information for the current year has been presented on a 52 week basis, constituting pro forma information in terms of the JSE Limited ('JSE') Listings Requirements. Furthermore, the impact of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' has been excluded to facilitate comparison against the prior year, which also constitutes pro forma information in terms of the JSE Listings Requirements. The constant currency and pro forma information, which is the responsibility of the Group's directors, has been prepared for illustrative purposes only, and may not fairly present the Group's financial position, changes in equity, cash flows or results of operations. The information contained in this announcement, including estimated financial information, constant currency and pro forma information, has not been reviewed or reported on by the Group's external auditors. The Group's year-end results for the 53-week period ended 30 June 2019 are scheduled to be announced on the SENS on or about 29 August 2019. 