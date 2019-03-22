Log in
WOOLWORTHS : WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme

03/22/2019 | 01:50am EDT
03/22/2019 | 01:50am EDT

WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme 
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme
WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme
Woolworths Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1929/001986/06
Bond company code: WHLI
('WHL')
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS IN RESPECT OF LISTED NOTES UNDER THE DMTN PROGRAMME
Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Noteholders ('Noteholders'), in terms of WHL´s Domestic
Medium Term Note Programme ('DMTN Programme') dated 17 March 2017, are advised of
the following interest payments:
Instrument Code:                WHL02
ISIN:                           ZAG000154485
Interest Rate:                  8.50%
Interest Period:                2 January 2019 to 1 April 2019
Interest Amount Due:            ZAR 11 254 931.51
Payment Date:                   2 April 2019
Instrument Code:                WHL03
ISIN:                           ZAG000154477
Interest Rate:                  8.69%
Interest Period:                2 January 2019 to 1 April 2019
Interest Amount Due:            ZAR 9 920 884.93
Payment Date:                   2 April 2019
Instrument Code:                WHL01
ISIN:                           ZAG000147133
Interest Rate:                  8.56%
Interest Amount Due:            ZAR 15 830 136.99
Interest Period:                10 January 2019 to 9 April 2019
Payment Date:                   10 April 2019
22 March 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 22/03/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-03-22 07:05:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 05:49:07 UTC
