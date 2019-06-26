WOOLWORTHS : WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme

WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme Woolworths Holdings Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1929/001986/06 Bond company code: WHLI ('WHL') INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS IN RESPECT OF LISTED NOTES UNDER THE DMTN PROGRAMME Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Noteholders, in terms of WHL´s Domestic Medium Term Note Programme ('DMTN Programme') dated 17 March 2017, are advised of the following interest payments: Instrument Code: WHL02 ISIN: ZAG000154485 Interest Rate: 8.508% Interest Period: 2 April 2019 to 1 July 2019 Interest Amount Due: ZAR 11 390 696.88 Payment Date: 2 July 2019 Business Day Convention: Following Business Day Instrument Code: WHL03 ISIN: ZAG000154477 Interest Rate: 8.698% Interest Period: 2 April 2019 to 1 July 2019 Interest Amount Due: ZAR 10 040 351.62 Payment Date: 2 July 2019 Business Day Convention: Following Business Day Instrument Code: WHL01 ISIN: ZAG000147133 Interest Rate: 8.568% Interest Period: 10 April 2019 to 9 July 2019 Interest Amount Due: ZAR 16 020 986.30 Payment Date: 10 July 2019 Business Day Convention: Following Business Day 26 June 2019 Debt Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 26/06/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.