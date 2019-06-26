Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Woolworths Holdings Limited    WHLJ   ZAE000063863

WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(WHLJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

WOOLWORTHS : WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 01:32am EDT
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme 
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme
WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes under the DMTN Programme
Woolworths Holdings Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
Registration number: 1929/001986/06
Bond company code: WHLI
('WHL')
INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS IN RESPECT OF LISTED NOTES UNDER THE DMTN
PROGRAMME
Senior Unsecured Floating Rate Noteholders, in terms of WHL´s Domestic Medium Term Note
Programme ('DMTN Programme') dated 17 March 2017, are advised of the following interest
payments:
Instrument Code:                WHL02
ISIN:                           ZAG000154485
Interest Rate:                  8.508%
Interest Period:                2 April 2019 to 1 July 2019
Interest Amount Due:            ZAR 11 390 696.88
Payment Date:                   2 July 2019
Business Day Convention:        Following Business Day
Instrument Code:                WHL03
ISIN:                           ZAG000154477
Interest Rate:                  8.698%
Interest Period:                2 April 2019 to 1 July 2019
Interest Amount Due:            ZAR 10 040 351.62
Payment Date:                   2 July 2019
Business Day Convention:        Following Business Day
Instrument Code:                WHL01
ISIN:                           ZAG000147133
Interest Rate:                  8.568%
Interest Period:                10 April 2019 to 9 July 2019
Interest Amount Due:            ZAR 16 020 986.30
Payment Date:                   10 July 2019
Business Day Convention:        Following Business Day
26 June 2019
Debt Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
Date: 26/06/2019 07:05:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.
2019-06-26 07:05:00 Source: JSE News Service (SENS)

Disclaimer

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 05:31:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITE
01:32aWOOLWORTHS : WHLI - Interest Payment Notifications in respect of Listed Notes un..
PU
06/21WHL : WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notification in terms of section 122(3) of t..
PU
06/19WOOLWORTHS : Entries open for Eat Out Woolworths Sustainability Awards 2019
AQ
06/10WHL : WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Appointment of independent non-executive dir..
PU
06/06WHL : WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
05/24WOOLWORTHS : David Jones close to appointing new CEO
AQ
05/03WHL : WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director
PU
04/24WOOLWORTHS : to open more 'plastic bag free' stores
AQ
04/24WOOLWORTHS : announces nationwide roll out of low-cost, reusable bags
AQ
04/24WOOLWORTHS : announces nationwide roll out of low-cost, reusable bags
AQ
More news
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 71 525 M
EBIT 2019 5 243 M
Net income 2019 3 287 M
Debt 2019 12 156 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 14,00
P/E ratio 2020 12,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 50 410 M
Chart WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Woolworths Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 52,4  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ian Moir Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Norman Susman Chairman
Samuel D. Ngumeni Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Reeza Isaacs Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Zyda Rylands Executive Director & CEO-Woolworths
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.05%3 351
WESFARMERS LTD13.04%29 090
MAGAZINE LUIZA15.97%9 554
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV-16.49%7 190
FIVE BELOW INC22.06%6 964
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD-26.98%5 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About