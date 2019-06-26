Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd    016880   KR7016880007

WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD

(016880)
SummaryNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

South Korea's Woongjin to sell water purifier rental unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 09:21pm EDT

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's Woongjin Group said on Thursday that it would sell a 25.08 percent stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 billion won ($1.6 million).

The credit rating of holding firm Woongjin Co was recently downgraded after solar energy unit Woongjin Energy entered the court-led rehabilitation process, causing "unexpected financial risks", the group said in a statement.

"We have agreed to preemptively sell Woongjin Coway before a crisis happens and to clear off all of our debts," Woongjin said in a statement.

Shares of Woongjin Co slumped 14%, while Woongjin Thinkbig, an education service unit, rose 5%. Woongjin Coway rose 3.6% in a flat wider market.

Woongjin, which has hired Korea Investment and Securities to manage the deal, said it aimed to complete the sales within one year.

Woongjin Thinkbig bought a 22.17 percent stake in Woongjin Coway in March from South Korean private equity firm MBK Partners for 1.69 trillion won, nearly six years after the group had sold the unit. It subsequently bought an additional stake worth about 200 billion won.

Woongjin Group borrowed about 1.6 trillion won to finance the deal.

($1 = 1,153.4000 won)

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD End-of-day quote.
WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD End-of-day quote.
WOONGJIN THINKBIG CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
03/20Coway workers concerned about layoffs after sale to Woongjin
AQ
03/12Woongjin faces growing financial burden for Coway takeover
AQ
2012MBK Partners May Buy More Woongjin Coway Shares From Lazard, Morgan Stanley -..
DJ
2012Woongjin Files for Receivership; MBK Deal Collapses
DJ
2012KOREA FSS : Financial Firms Face KRW1.2 Trillion Provisions After Woongjin Seeks..
DJ
2012Lotte Group Drops Bid to Buy Woongjin Coway
DJ
More news
Chart WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Woongjin Holdings Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Seung-Chul Shin Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Soo-Young Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-Sik Kim Director & Auditor
Sae-Bom Yoon Non-Executive Director & Senior Managing Director
Bo-Kyung Bae Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WOONGJIN HOLDINGS CO LTD0
CHINESE UNIVERSE PBLSHG MD GRP CO LTD-1.00%2 580
SHANDONG PUBLISHING & MEDIA CO LTD1.02%2 409
PROMOTORA DE INFORMACIONES S.A.-15.92%1 130
THINKINGDOM MEDIA GROUP LTD-9.06%1 104
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN LTD-9.29%454
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About