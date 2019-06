The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that it had decided to sell the 18.3% stake owned by the state-funded Korea Deposit Insurance Corp from 2020 to 2022.

In the aftermath of the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis, the government spent 12.8 trillion won ($11.10 billion) to bail out the bank and has since then gradually sold stakes to recoup the public funds.

($1 = 1,153.4100 won)

