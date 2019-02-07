Log in
Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

02/07/2019 | 08:31am EST

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 1:30p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the call.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2019. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Magaro
+1 (925) 379-6000
Michael.Magaro@Workday.com

Media Contact: 
Nina Oestlien
+1 (415) 828-3034
Nina.Oestlien@Workday.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
