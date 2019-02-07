Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, plans to announce its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 1:30p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and business outlook.
A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the call.
About Workday Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.