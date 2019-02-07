Workday Announces Date of Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , plans to announce its fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year results after market close on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. The company will host a conference call at 1:30p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial results and business outlook.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site . The replay of the webcast will be available for a minimum of 90 days after the call.

