Workday Announces Financial Analyst Day

08/28/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that it will host its financial analyst day on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018 in Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place during Workday Rising, the company's annual customer conference.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the live event.

About Workday
Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2018. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Magaro
Workday
+1 (925) 379-6000
Michael.Magaro@Workday.com

Media Contact: 
Nina Oestlien
Workday
+1 (415) 828-3034
Nina.Oestlien@Workday.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
