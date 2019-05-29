Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri and Vice Chairman Phil Wilmington to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
0
05/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT
PLEASANTON, Calif., May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that Aneel Bhusri, co-founder and CEO of Workday, will keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, June 4, at 8:45 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:45 a.m. Eastern Time.
Additionally, Phil Wilmington, vice chairman of Workday, will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Thursday, June 6, at 7:20 a.m. Pacific Time / 9:20 a.m. Central Time.
Live webcasts of each event will be available on Workday's Investor Relations site. Webcast replays will be available for a minimum of 90 days after each live event.
About Workday Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.