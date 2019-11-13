Enterprises Across EMEA Continue to Choose Workday Financial Management

PLEASANTON, Calif. and MILAN, Italy, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued momentum across EMEA with large and medium enterprises choosing Workday Financial Management.



Today’s chief financial officers (CFOs) and finance leaders are currently navigating a changing world of finance—a dynamic environment driven by technological advancements, shifting business models, and new competitors. To overcome these challenges, they require solutions that enable faster innovation, more accurate forecasting, and insights that will help the business quickly respond and adapt to market changes.

With Workday Financial Management, businesses have a single system to plan, execute, analyse, and extend—powered by machine learning, and backed by an unwavering commitment to customer service. Using advanced analytics to surface trends and insights, and machine learning to automate manual processes and save time, Workday continuously innovates to help organisations increase their business agility.

Organisations that have recently selected or gone live on Workday Financial Management include:

Career Partner Group , headquartered in Munich, is the fastest-growing private university group in Germany with more than 23,000 students enrolled across four types of program: online degree courses, dual studies, part-time studies, and corporate training.



, headquartered in Munich, is the fastest-growing private university group in Germany with more than 23,000 students enrolled across four types of program: online degree courses, dual studies, part-time studies, and corporate training. NetEnt , headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading provider of premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators.



, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is a leading provider of premium gaming solutions to the world’s most successful online casino operators. Polestar , headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is the electric performance car brand jointly owned by Volvo Car Group and Zhejiang Geely Holding. Founded in 2017, it designs, develops, and produces separately-branded, electric performance cars.



, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, is the electric performance car brand jointly owned by Volvo Car Group and Zhejiang Geely Holding. Founded in 2017, it designs, develops, and produces separately-branded, electric performance cars. Syncron , based in Stockholm, Sweden, is a cloud-based after-sales service software provider. Founded in 1990, it now has major offices in the United States, Britain, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, India, and Poland.



, based in Stockholm, Sweden, is a cloud-based after-sales service software provider. Founded in 1990, it now has major offices in the United States, Britain, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, India, and Poland. Tamedia, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the largest media group in the country with a portfolio of daily and weekly newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, as well as its own printing facilities.

These companies join the Workday customer community alongside Workday Financial Management customers including Airbnb, Aon, Conde Nast, Netflix, Southampton Football Club, Sky Betting and Gaming, TripAdvisor, and Unum.

With Workday, these organisations will be able to:

Automate Labor-Intensive Processes With Machine Learning. Workday leverages data science capabilities, which span state-of-the-art neural networks and classic machine learning techniques, to intelligently automate traditionally labor-intensive finance processes.

Workday leverages data science capabilities, which span state-of-the-art neural networks and classic machine learning techniques, to traditionally labor-intensive finance processes. Make Faster, More Informed Decisions. Users can be empowered to make smarter, data-driven decisions with operational insights the business needs.

Comments on the News

“Enterprises across Europe are continuing to choose Workday Financial Management to more effectively manage their business finances and operations,” said Carolyn Horne, president, EMEA, Workday. “With Workday Financial Management, our customers can quickly and easily configure structures and processes to simplify entry into new markets, release new products, or integrate new entities. They can easily adapt to whatever the future holds, no matter how fast their company grows and changes.”

“We are expanding rapidly,” said Nils Mösko, deputy CFO, Polestar. “We want to make it easy to enter new markets and introduce people to electromobility. Flexibility and agility are key. We’re a very lean organisation and we want to maintain this, so we needed Workday, a unified system that we can own and manage ourselves. We’re closer to a tech company than a traditional car manufacturer, so we recognised alignment with Workday, technologically but also culturally in the way the company operates.”

“Our partnership with Workday allows us to increase our business efficiency,” said Dag Sjöqvist, CFO, Syncron. “The solution will scale with us as our needs change and mature over time, and as a fast growing company, the real-time business insights that Workday provides are invaluable. As Syncron continues to expand its footprint, we are thrilled to have a SaaS pioneer like Workday as a partner.”

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday’s offerings. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialise or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2019. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.