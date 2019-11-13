Enterprises Across EMEA Continue to Choose Workday Human Capital Management to Transform Their Businesses

PLEASANTON, Calif. and MILAN, Italy, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced continued momentum across EMEA with enterprises selecting Workday Human Capital Management (HCM).



Organisations are increasingly turning to Workday to help navigate a changing world of HR where technology is changing jobs, alternative work arrangements are becoming standard, and speed of agility is key to survival. Leveraging a technology architecture based on the Power of One—one source for data, one security model, one user experience, and one community—Workday is uniquely suited to deliver solutions that support a multi-faceted workforce, new ways of working, and a distributed workplace. Equipped with data-driven workforce insights, Workday HCM customers are able to make faster, more strategic decisions to help improve employee engagement and productivity.

Organisations that have recently selected Workday HCM include:

Capita , headquartered in London, is a consulting, digital services and software business. Every day its 63,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments, and citizens.



, headquartered in London, is a consulting, digital services and software business. Every day its 63,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments, and citizens. Evonik , owned by RAG Foundation and headquartered in Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, is the largest specialty chemicals company in the world.



, owned by RAG Foundation and headquartered in Essen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, is the largest specialty chemicals company in the world. KION, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe and a global leader in automation technology. More than 1.4 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 automated warehouse systems are deployed by customers across six continents.



headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe and a global leader in automation technology. More than 1.4 million industrial trucks and over 6,000 automated warehouse systems are deployed by customers across six continents. Quadient , headquartered in Bagneux, France, is a global technology provider of digital communications, shipping, and mail solutions.



, headquartered in Bagneux, France, is a global technology provider of digital communications, shipping, and mail solutions. Siemens Healthineers, headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, with more than 50,000 dedicated colleagues in over 70 countries, is a leading medical technology company that continues to shape the future of healthcare leveraging more than 170 years of experience and 18,000 patents globally.

Organisations that have recently gone live on Workday HCM include:

DATEV, based in Nuremberg, Germany, is the cooperative society that provides technical information services to tax professionals, accountants and attorneys that employs more than 7,800 people.



based in Nuremberg, Germany, is the cooperative society that provides technical information services to tax professionals, accountants and attorneys that employs more than 7,800 people. Groupe Renault , headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, is a French multinational automobile manufacturer established in 1899. The company produces a range of cars and vans, and employs more than 180,000 people worldwide.



, headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, is a French multinational automobile manufacturer established in 1899. The company produces a range of cars and vans, and employs more than 180,000 people worldwide. Jotun , headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of paints and coatings, with almost 10,000 employees, spread across 62 companies and 40 production facilities worldwide.





, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of paints and coatings, with almost 10,000 employees, spread across 62 companies and 40 production facilities worldwide. Tikkurila , headquartered in Vantaa, Finland, is a leading Nordic paint company that develops premium products and services that provide customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. The company has 2,700 dedicated professionals working in eleven countries across the world.



, headquartered in Vantaa, Finland, is a leading Nordic paint company that develops premium products and services that provide customers with quality that will stand the test of time and weather. The company has 2,700 dedicated professionals working in eleven countries across the world. Transferwise, headquartered in London, is a money transfer company with more than 4 million customers. The company has 11 offices and more than 1,300 employees across four continents.

They join the Workday customer community alongside similar large enterprises including Aon, Amazon, AstraZeneca, Centrica, Lloyds Bank, Nordstrom, Sanofi, and Unilever.

Workday customers are better equipped to plan, execute, analyse, and extend—all in one system powered by machine learning, and backed by Workday’s unwavering commitment to customer service. Additionally, Workday HCM enables these organisations to:

Elevate Employee Experiences. Workday creates an experience that is personalised for each individual, to help people feel more informed, agile, and truly supported.

Workday creates an that is personalised for each individual, to help people feel more informed, agile, and truly supported. Meet Evolving Talent Demands and Unlock Opportunity. Workday’s machine learning-driven skills cloud and skills insights technologies enables customers to link skills to people and then connect them to jobs, opportunities, projects, and more.

Workday’s machine learning-driven skills cloud and skills insights technologies enables customers to link skills to people and then connect them to jobs, opportunities, projects, and more. Make Faster, Smarter People Decisions. With one source for data, Workday can help customers make more fact-based decisions about their workforce.

With one source for data, Workday can help customers make more fact-based decisions about their workforce. Automate and Digitise Time-Consuming Processes. Workday streamlines and automates time-consuming manual processes across HR, enabling people to focus their time on more strategic efforts.

Comments on the News

“Enterprises across Europe are choosing Workday to help them transform their operations, driving new levels of organisational agility,” said Carolyn Horne, president, EMEA, Workday. “We’re helping the world’s largest companies to adapt their processes to the realities of the digital age. By unlocking data from across their businesses, they can make faster, more informed decisions that help them keep pace with rapid business change and power their future growth.”

“Capita partners with clients and provides the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people’s lives easier and simpler,” said Will Serle, Chief People Officer, Capita. “To support our objectives, Capita is undertaking a multi-year transformation programme. Our employees are at the heart of this transformation, and we see our adoption of Workday as a key enabler to help us achieve our long term aims.”

“Workday shall help us to standardise as well as harmonise our employee lifecycle” said Bernhard Just, SVP HR, KION. “With Workday we intend to create consistent HR processes globally, helping us to support the goals of our strategy KION 2027.”

“Our goal with implementing Workday is to streamline processes which cause personnel administration to flow better, leaving time for both our HR and our Manager to focus on more value adding activities towards our employees,” said Anja Allouni, HCM Content Manager, Jotun. “Workday will also give us more opportunities to visualise and engage our employees to pursue the large internal job market we have in Jotun.”

“We were looking for solutions to unify our HR data and systems, enabling our 1800 people and growing global teams to work smarter and more flexibly,” commented Cerian Brain, People Technology Lead, TransferWise. “With Workday, we now have one central, intuitive system, which our teams can use anywhere, anytime.“

"With the Go Live of Workday in June of the year, DATEV switches internally to cloud solutions," explains Dr. Michael Link, Head of Human Resources, DATEV. "We have thus successfully laid the foundation stone for a future-oriented HR overall system with regard to uniform data storage and digital and automated workflows, in order to achieve our business goals more quickly and to continue to professionalise personnel work at DATEV. It is important for DATEV to offer its customers and employees the best solutions."



“With Workday we’ll be able to simplify our operations and uncover real-time workforce insights so we can continue successfully growing our businesses,” said Hanna Forsman, Project Leader, Tikkurila. “We’ll be able to make better informed, data-driven decisions when it comes to our people and smarter choices about the future of our business, while also automating and digitising a lot of internal processes. It gives us a platform to make people management smarter and easier.”

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources . Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organisations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding the expected performance and benefits of Workday’s offerings. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialise or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019 and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Workday assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Any unreleased services, features, or functions referenced in this document, our website, or other press releases or public statements that are not currently available are subject to change at Workday's discretion and may not be delivered as planned or at all. Customers who purchase Workday, Inc. services should make their purchase decisions based upon services, features, and functions that are currently available.

© 2019. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.