Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Workday Inc.    WDAY

WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:31am EDT

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The record date for the meeting will be Monday, April 13, 2020, and only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice and vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

Workday will make important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered available to all stockholders of record and encourages stockholders to review the information as soon as it becomes available.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Workday Investor Relations site. The webcast replay will be available for a minimum 90 days after the live event.

 About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, planning, and analytics applications designed for the world’s largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

© 2020. Workday, Inc. All rights reserved. Workday and the Workday logo are registered trademarks of Workday, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Investor Relations Contact:
Justin Furby
+1 (925) 379-6000
Justin.Furby@Workday.com

Media Contact: 
Nina Oestlien
+1 (415) 828-3034
Nina.Oestlien@Workday.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WORKDAY INC.
08:31aWorkday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting
GL
03/03WORKDAY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
02/28Wells Fargo Selects Workday to Help Transform HR
GL
02/27WORKDAY : Revenue, Adjusted Earnings Beat Analysts' Consensus Estimates
DJ
02/27WORKDAY : Increases Subscription Revenue Guidance
DJ
02/27WORKDAY : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27WORKDAY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/27Workday Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
GL
02/27WORKDAY : Impact Advisors Named Workday Alliance Services Partner
PR
02/26BV INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Announces Significant Investment in TopBloc
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 360 M
EBIT 2021 635 M
Net income 2021 -516 M
Finance 2021 1 201 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -67,9x
P/E ratio 2022 -81,4x
EV / Sales2021 7,05x
EV / Sales2022 5,74x
Capitalization 31 960 M
Chart WORKDAY INC.
Duration : Period :
Workday Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 197,53  $
Last Close Price 137,76  $
Spread / Highest target 90,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aneel Bhusri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-President
David A. Duffield Chairman
James J. Bozzini Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Customer Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKDAY INC.-16.23%31 960
ADOBE INC.1.73%162 136
AUTODESK, INC.-13.86%34 772
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-9.72%28 116
SQUARE, INC.-7.66%25 144
ANSYS, INC.-8.54%20 226
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group