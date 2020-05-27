Workday : Cuts Forecast For Fiscal Year Subscription Revenue

By Micah Maidenberg



Workday Inc. said Wednesday that it is reducing its forecast for subscription-based revenue for its current fiscal year due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said it now believes it will generate subscription-based revenue in the range of $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion for its fiscal 2021 year.

In February, the provider of cloud-based human resources and financial reporting software said it expected subscription-based revenue of $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion for the fiscal year.

The company also said Wednesday it expects its adjusted operating margin to be 16% for the fiscal year.

Workday shares gained 7.1% to $182.49 in after-hours trading.

Workday and Microsoft Corp. announced a new strategic partnership on Wednesday. Under the arrangement, Workday customers will also be able to run Workday Adaptive Planning, a planning tool for businesses focused on finance, sales and workforce issues, on Microsoft's Azure cloud.

Microsoft will adopt Workday Adaptive Planning for its global finance teams, the companies said.

