WORKDAY INC.

(WDAY)
WORKDAY : Cuts Forecast For Fiscal Year Subscription Revenue
DJ
WORKDAY : Misses Adjusted Profit Expectations as Costs Rise During Pandemic
DJ
WORKDAY : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Workday : Misses Adjusted Profit Expectations as Costs Rise During Pandemic

05/27/2020 | 04:39pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Workday's Inc. missed profit expectations for its latest quarter as the company reported higher expenses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Overall, the provider of cloud-based financial management and human resources applications for businesses said its net loss widened to $158.4 million, or 68 cents a share, for its quarter that ended April 30, compared with a loss of $116.3 million, or 52 cents a share, the year earlier.

Excluding share-based compensation and after other adjustments, Workday reported a profit of 44 cents a share, 5 cents less than the consensus estimate for that metric as compiled by FactSet.

Workday said product-development expenses rose 28% for its quarter that ended April 30, while sales and marketing costs were up 17%. The company said it recently spent $79 million in one-time cash bonuses for employees working through the pandemic.

Workday reported $1.02 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 23% year over year and slightly more than the $1 billion that analysts expected.

The company said it in March and April it had more than 90 virtual customer go live with using Workday as their core systems for finance and human resources.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 266 M
EBIT 2021 601 M
Net income 2021 -532 M
Finance 2021 1 301 M
Yield 2021 -
P/E ratio 2021 -80,8x
P/E ratio 2022 -89,5x
EV / Sales2021 8,90x
EV / Sales2022 7,35x
Capitalization 39 269 M
Technical analysis trends WORKDAY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 171,27 $
Last Close Price 168,34 $
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aneel Bhusri Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robynne D. Sisco Co-President & Chief Financial Officer
Chano Fernandez Co-President
David A. Duffield Chairman
James J. Bozzini Chief Operating Officer & EVP-Customer Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKDAY INC.2.37%39 269
ADOBE INC.14.20%181 461
AUTODESK, INC.8.76%43 734
SQUARE, INC.29.14%35 495
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.8.49%33 673
TWILIO INC.99.84%27 506
