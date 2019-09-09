Workiva : Announces 2019 Partner Award Winners at Amplify User Conference

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announced the winners of the 2019 Workiva Partner Awards at a reception during the Workiva Amplify user conference here that runs from today through Thursday.

Recipients were selected for their innovation and leadership in helping customers all over the world use the Workiva platform to seamlessly orchestrate data among their systems and applications for connected reporting and compliance.

The 2019 Workiva Partner Award winners are as follows:

Global Partner of the Year Award: KPMG LLP

As a professional services firm, KPMG helps Workiva customers with many aspects of integrated risk management, including Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, internal audit and enterprise risk management. Organizations use the Workiva platform alongside KPMG's risk consulting advisory services to drive operational efficiencies, improve governance and advance their integrated risk processes.

Technology Partner of the Year Award: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is a global Fintech leader and provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions, which complement Workiva's strength in the SEC reporting market. As a Workiva strategic partner, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is being recognized for helping customers simplify their proxy by adding a proxy print tab in the Workiva platform.

Americas Regional Partner of the Year Award: Embark

Embark, an accounting and finance consulting firm, has been at the forefront of delivery for connected reporting and transformative projects that are driving immeasurable value for Workiva clients. Embark’s expertise, combined with Wdesk, has enabled easier and more efficient compliance with SEC and SOX reporting, as well as private company and performance reporting.

EMEA Regional Partner of the Year Award: Bastion Graphics

Bastion, a full-service corporate communications firm, introduces their customers to Workiva for Integrated Reporting, Annual and Interim Financial Reporting, Sustainability Reporting and various other annual corporate communications and reports. Bastion also refers customers who use Workiva for connected documents and data integration with Adobe InDesign to streamline the design and production for reporting.

APAC Regional Partner of the Year Award: Deloitte Asia Pacific

Deloitte, which provides audit, economics, financial advisory, human capital, tax and technology services across Asia Pacific Australia, is helping expand Workiva in the region. Deloitte recognizes the value Workiva brings to financial transformation, and is working partners to develop industry specific solutions, including ones that support IFRS 17, an impending reporting requirement set by the International Accounting Standards Board.

About Workiva Amplify

Workiva Amplify is the annual Workiva user conference. In 2019, it expects to bring together over 2,000 accounting, finance and compliance professionals; industry leaders and Workiva experts. The four-day conference provides training and professional development, continuing education credits, best practices and networking.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world's leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

