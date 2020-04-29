Workiva : Expands its Platform into New Vertical Market

Log in
04/29/2020 | 09:27am EDT

New Solution Aligns with Strategy to Enter Key Vertical Markets and Leverage Broader Capabilities of the Workiva Platform to Digitally Transform Companies

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, announced today that it’s expanding its cloud-platform capabilities to serve the vertical market – encompassing electric utility, hydropower and pipeline companies – that reports to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Last June, FERC adopted XBRL® for its required quarterly and annual reports to improve access to and analysis of digital data. FERC will soon finalize the XBRL taxonomy and implementation date, giving companies time to prepare for the new filing regulations, which are expected to begin later this year.

“Companies are ready to replace their onerous, manual processes for FERC reporting with our platform,” said Julie Iskow, COO of Workiva. “Our customers will have the ability to integrate and connect data from their systems and applications, tag it under XBRL taxonomy rules and submit electronic filings – all within the Workiva platform.”

Workiva is the largest provider of XBRL filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). SEC reporting is similar to FERC reporting because both processes rely on much of the same source data. Many of the companies that are required to file FERC reports are already Workiva SEC reporting customers.

“Our new vertical solution will reside on the Workiva platform, along with our industry-specific solutions for financial services, government and higher education,” said Iskow. “This aligns with our strategy to expand into additional key vertical markets to help our customers solve industry challenges and leverage our platform’s broader capabilities as they work to digitally transform their businesses.”

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Workiva customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo
Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 340 M
EBIT 2020 -38,1 M
Net income 2020 -77,9 M
Finance 2020 195 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,7x
P/E ratio 2021 -26,3x
EV / Sales2020 4,40x
EV / Sales2021 3,75x
Capitalization 1 691 M
Chart WORKIVA INC.
Duration : Period :
Workiva Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKIVA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 50,86  $
Last Close Price 35,95  $
Spread / Highest target 89,2%
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin J. Vanderploeg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Julie Iskow Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Stuart Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey D. Trom Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKIVA INC.-14.51%1 691
ORACLE CORPORATION0.74%167 771
SAP SE-9.54%140 483
INTUIT INC.1.67%69 371
SERVICENOW INC.4.85%56 448
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.7.50%20 513
