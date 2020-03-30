Workiva : Hosts its Largest Event To Date

Workiva Also Moves Amplify 2020 User Conference to Virtual Channels

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announced that nearly 2,400 customers, partners and industry leaders attended its recent, two-day virtual event to discuss streamlining processes and consolidating data in the Workiva platform’s secure, cloud environment. This was Workiva’s largest event to date.

Workiva customers – including leaders in audit, reporting and financial planning and analysis from Alcon, Kinder Morgan and Wintrust Financial Corporation – spoke about increasing efficiency across their teams by connecting data from various source systems and creating trusted reports and regulatory filings inside the Workiva platform.

Workiva partners BlackLine and Sentieo showcased how they complement the Workiva platform by helping customers optimize financial close and disclosure processes.

“We are proud that our cloud-based platform and our support teams are continuously available,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “Our customers and partners can access their data in our secure environment and keep working with their teams from wherever and whenever they want.”

Workiva Moves Amplify 2020 User Conference to Virtual Channels

Workiva also announced that its annual Amplify user conference will be hosted on digital channels later this year. The conference will offer virtual ways to learn, interact and explore how customers and partners are optimizing the Workiva platform and sharing best practices to succeed in any work environment.

Amplify conference sessions will include interactive platform training, customers’ success stories, a virtual partner expo, prominent keynote speakers and opportunities to earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. For more information, email amplify@workiva.com or visit workiva.com/amplify.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005057/en/