Workiva Inc. : to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announced that – due to the public health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and Illinois authorities – the location of its annual meeting has been changed to a virtual format only.

As previously announced, the annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Central Time. Online access to the meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m., Central Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the annual meeting in person.

Attending the Virtual Meeting as a Stockholder of Record

If you were a stockholder of record as of March 20, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), you can attend the meeting by accessing www.meetingcenter.io/240148790 and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card, Email or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received and the meeting password: WK2020.

Registering to Attend the Annual Meeting as a Beneficial Owner

If you were a beneficial owner of record as of March 20, 2020 (i.e., you held your shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent), you will need to obtain a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent. Once you have received a legal proxy from your broker, bank or other agent, it should be emailed to our transfer agent, Computershare, at legalproxy@computershare.com and should be labeled “Legal Proxy” in the subject line. Please include proof from your broker, bank or other agent of your legal proxy (e.g., a forwarded email from your broker, bank or other agent with your legal proxy attached or an image of your legal proxy attached to your email). Requests for registration must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 14, 2020. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to www.meetingcenter.io/240148790 and enter your control number and the meeting password: WK2020.

Asking Questions

If you are attending the meeting as a stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions can be submitted by accessing the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/240148790, entering your control number and meeting password: WK2020, and clicking on the message icon in the upper, right-hand corner of the page. To return to the main page, click the “I” icon at the top of the screen.

Voting Shares

If you have not already voted your shares in advance, you will be able to vote your shares electronically during the annual meeting by clicking on the “Cast Your Vote” link on the Meeting Center site. Whether or not you plan to attend the annual meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the annual meeting.

The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the annual meeting.

List of Stockholders

A list of stockholders of record will be available during the annual meeting for inspection by stockholders of record for any legally valid purpose related to the annual meeting at www.meetingcenter.io/240148790.

Attending the Annual Meeting as a Guest

If you would like to enter the meeting as a guest in listen-only mode, click on the “I am a guest” button after entering the meeting center at www.meetingcenter.io/240148790 and enter the information requested on the following screen. Please note you will not have the ability to ask questions or vote during the meeting if you participate as a guest.

