Workiva : Named One of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and Fortune for the Fourth Time

03/11/2020 | 08:16am EDT

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, was named one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the fourth year.

The ranking considered survey responses on more than 60 workplace topics – including trust in leaders, inclusion, fairness and camaraderie – from over 100,000 employees at U.S. technology companies.

Workiva ranked #12 of 30 on the list of large Best Workplaces in Technology.

“Workiva is honored to again be listed alongside some of the most successful technology companies in the world,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “Workiva is a values-based company that respects and connects employees in pursuit of common goals.”

“Workiva has been a vital part of Iowa’s technology community for over a decade, bringing and keeping top talent in the region,” said Brian Waller, President of the Technology Association of Iowa. “We are proud to see Workiva representing Iowa on a global stage.”

“Workiva attracts exceptional leaders who are shaping a culture of responsible growth, not just for their own company, but for the larger tech community,” said Christina Henderson, Executive Director of the Montana High Tech Business Alliance. “Workiva's employees get to build innovative technology in a workplace that fosters strong teams and lasting relationships.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work Certified™ organizations. This is Workiva’s 12th recognition from Great Place to Work and Fortune, including two consecutive years on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 100,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Technology industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Workiva

Workiva, provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.


© Business Wire 2020
