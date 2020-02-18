Workiva : Named One of the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announced it has been named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Workiva has been named to this list.

Workiva ranked 58 on the 100 Best list, which considers extensive culture audits and survey responses from more than 650,000 employees across all industries in the U.S. Employees rated their workplace on many factors including trust in leadership, fairness and camaraderie.

“Workiva is proud to be joining many of our customers in this prestigious group, which includes some of the most successful companies in the world,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva.

Workiva fosters an environment where employees are respected and connected in pursuit of common goals. “We made Fortune’s 100 Best list because our company values guide everything we do,” added Vanderploeg. “They shape how we treat one another, how we serve our customers and how we support the communities where we live and work."

“Culture is everything at Workiva,” explained Vanderploeg. “We encourage people to truly support each other at work, through peer recognition, Employee Resource Groups and culture events. Employees can also use paid time-off to help each other in times of need or volunteer in their communities.”

Transparency is the backbone of the Workiva workplace, which is manifested in its culture tagline: “My Voice. My Company.” Employees are empowered to speak openly through frequent Town Halls, live Q&As with executives, employee surveys and digital-chat channels.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. This is Workiva's 10th recognition from Great Place to Work and Fortune, including two consecutive years on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 120 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or TIME INC. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

