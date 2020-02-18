Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Workiva Inc.    WK

WORKIVA INC.

(WK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Workiva : Named One of the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:02am EST

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announced it has been named one of the 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine. This is the second consecutive year that Workiva has been named to this list.

Workiva ranked 58 on the 100 Best list, which considers extensive culture audits and survey responses from more than 650,000 employees across all industries in the U.S. Employees rated their workplace on many factors including trust in leadership, fairness and camaraderie.

“Workiva is proud to be joining many of our customers in this prestigious group, which includes some of the most successful companies in the world,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva.

Workiva fosters an environment where employees are respected and connected in pursuit of common goals. “We made Fortune’s 100 Best list because our company values guide everything we do,” added Vanderploeg. “They shape how we treat one another, how we serve our customers and how we support the communities where we live and work."

“Culture is everything at Workiva,” explained Vanderploeg. “We encourage people to truly support each other at work, through peer recognition, Employee Resource Groups and culture events. Employees can also use paid time-off to help each other in times of need or volunteer in their communities.”

Transparency is the backbone of the Workiva workplace, which is manifested in its culture tagline: “My Voice. My Company.” Employees are empowered to speak openly through frequent Town Halls, live Q&As with executives, employee surveys and digital-chat channels.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and Fortune based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. This is Workiva's 10th recognition from Great Place to Work and Fortune, including two consecutive years on the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 120 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or TIME INC. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work, and read “A Great Place to Work for All.” Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WORKIVA INC.
06:02aWORKIVA : Named One of the 2020 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For®
BU
02/11WORKIVA : Helps Alcon Scale Global Audit, Enterprise Risk Management and SOX Com..
BU
01/15WORKIVA : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
2019WORKIVA : Recognized Again as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Clou..
BU
2019WORKIVA : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
2019WORKIVA : Wins for Customer Satisfaction in Chartis Research 2020 RiskTech100® R..
BU
2019WORKIVA : Hosts Amplify Europe User Conference
BU
2019WORKIVA : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019WORKIVA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2019WORKIVA INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 293 M
EBIT 2019 -13,7 M
Net income 2019 -50,0 M
Finance 2019 186 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -43,5x
P/E ratio 2020 -39,8x
EV / Sales2019 6,90x
EV / Sales2020 5,85x
Capitalization 2 210 M
Chart WORKIVA INC.
Duration : Period :
Workiva Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKIVA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 54,29  $
Last Close Price 47,57  $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin J. Vanderploeg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
Julie Iskow Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
J. Stuart Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey D. Trom Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKIVA INC.13.13%2 210
ORACLE CORPORATION4.70%177 928
SAP AG5.88%164 757
INTUIT INC.16.17%79 209
SERVICENOW, INC.26.15%67 157
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.81%23 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group