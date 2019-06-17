Workiva : Named One of the Best Places to Work in IT in 2019 by Computerworld Magazine

Workiva
(NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and
compliance solutions, today announces that it has been named one of the Best
Places to Work in IT by IDG’s
Computerworld magazine.
Workiva was selected for its state-of-the-art collaboration workspaces,
adaptable work hours, telecommuting, continuing education opportunities
and high-quality office amenities.
“We are happy to be recognized again by Computerworld for our
workplace,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “We give our
employees the freedom and resources they need to break new ground and
create products and services that delight our customers and employees.”
“The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to
focus on finding and holding on to the best people,” said Computerworld
executive editor Ken Mingis. “Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best
Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and
a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive
places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to
diversity and to improved communication and teamwork.”
About Computerworld
Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering
enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business
advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web,
mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to
IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses
revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new
collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com),
strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's
largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT
vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG
Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.
Follow Computerworld on Twitter: @Computerworld #CWBestPlaces
Follow
IDG on Twitter: @IDGWorld
Follow Computerworld on LinkedIn
Follow
Computerworld on Facebook
About the Best Places to Work in IT list
The Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list is an annual
ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by
IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive
questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as
benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition,
Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their
responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
About Workiva
Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and
compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180
countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500®
companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over
five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save
time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.
FORTUNE® and FORTUNE
500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP
Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited
are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of,
Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune
Media IP Limited.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190617005453/en/