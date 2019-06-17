Log in
Workiva : Named One of the Best Places to Work in IT in 2019 by Computerworld Magazine

0
06/17/2019 | 09:04am EDT

Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, today announces that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in IT by IDG’s Computerworld magazine.

Workiva was selected for its state-of-the-art collaboration workspaces, adaptable work hours, telecommuting, continuing education opportunities and high-quality office amenities.

“We are happy to be recognized again by Computerworld for our workplace,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “We give our employees the freedom and resources they need to break new ground and create products and services that delight our customers and employees.”

“The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people,” said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. “Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork.”

About Computerworld

Computerworld is the leading technology media brand empowering enterprise users and their managers, helping them create business advantage by skillfully exploiting today's abundantly powerful web, mobile, and desktop applications. Computerworld also offers guidance to IT managers tasked with optimizing client systems—and helps businesses revolutionize the customer and employee experience with new collaboration platforms. Computerworld's award-winning website (www.computerworld.com), strategic marketing solutions and research forms the hub of the world's largest global IT media network and provides opportunities for IT vendors to engage this audience. Computerworld is published by IDG Communications, Inc. Company information is available at www.idg.com.

About the Best Places to Work in IT list

The Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT) list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.


© Business Wire 2019
