Workiva : Prices Secondary Offering by Selling Stockholders

Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) today announced the pricing of a public secondary offering of an aggregate of 1,287,038 shares of Workiva’s Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “common stock”) by certain selling stockholders at $56.25 per share. Workiva will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the common stock by the selling stockholders. Certain of the selling stockholders have granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 193,000 shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on August 16, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole underwriter for the offering. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and a related prospectus, copies of which, when available, may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at (866) 471-2526 (toll free).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or any jurisdiction.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog

Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva

Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/

Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005801/en/