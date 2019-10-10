Workiva : Receives FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

Federal government agencies can now choose the Workiva platform to create connected reports for 80 percent of government information types

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announces that it has been authorized as a Moderate Impact Cloud Service Provider under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

FedRAMP is a standardized, government-wide approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring of cloud service providers that helps agencies accelerate adoption of and migration to cloud services.

By continuing to work with the Tennessee Valley Authority, Workiva achieved the Moderate authorization one year after receiving FedRAMP’s Low Impact status, signifying Workiva’s ongoing commitment to FedRAMP’s stringent cybersecurity requirements.

“TVA appreciates vendors that are willing to commit to the rigor of the FedRAMP program and the level of assurance and risk measurement associated with that program,” said Andrea Brackett, CISO of Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Earning FedRAMP Moderate authorization recognizes our work to further strengthen the security of our platform, which benefits all of our customers,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “Our higher level of authorization enables us to help federal agencies connect, control and report up to 80 percent of their information types, which are classified up to the moderate-impact level.” [1]

With the Workiva platform, government agencies are able to streamline compliance and create connected reports from a wide variety of cloud and on-premise systems and applications to improve data collaboration, ensure accuracy and automate reporting and compliance processes.

“By using Workiva, federal agencies will have a whole new level of data transparency and consistency that helps them mitigate risk and be confident in their reports and analyses,” added Vanderploeg.

Workiva also remains on the General Services Administration’s IT Schedule 70[2] through Vertosoft, the government software distributor that provides federal agencies efficient access to Workiva solutions for government, including preferred pricing without the need for bids.

Workiva's Moderate authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace website at marketplace.fedramp.gov/ - /product/wdesk?sort=productName

