Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Workiva Inc.    WK

WORKIVA INC.

(WK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Workiva : Receives FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Federal government agencies can now choose the Workiva platform to create connected reports for 80 percent of government information types

Workiva (NYSE:WK), provider of the world’s leading connected reporting and compliance platform, today announces that it has been authorized as a Moderate Impact Cloud Service Provider under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).

FedRAMP is a standardized, government-wide approach to security assessment, authorization and continuous monitoring of cloud service providers that helps agencies accelerate adoption of and migration to cloud services.

By continuing to work with the Tennessee Valley Authority, Workiva achieved the Moderate authorization one year after receiving FedRAMP’s Low Impact status, signifying Workiva’s ongoing commitment to FedRAMP’s stringent cybersecurity requirements.

“TVA appreciates vendors that are willing to commit to the rigor of the FedRAMP program and the level of assurance and risk measurement associated with that program,” said Andrea Brackett, CISO of Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Earning FedRAMP Moderate authorization recognizes our work to further strengthen the security of our platform, which benefits all of our customers,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “Our higher level of authorization enables us to help federal agencies connect, control and report up to 80 percent of their information types, which are classified up to the moderate-impact level.” [1]

With the Workiva platform, government agencies are able to streamline compliance and create connected reports from a wide variety of cloud and on-premise systems and applications to improve data collaboration, ensure accuracy and automate reporting and compliance processes.

“By using Workiva, federal agencies will have a whole new level of data transparency and consistency that helps them mitigate risk and be confident in their reports and analyses,” added Vanderploeg.

Workiva also remains on the General Services Administration’s IT Schedule 70[2] through Vertosoft, the government software distributor that provides federal agencies efficient access to Workiva solutions for government, including preferred pricing without the need for bids.

Workiva's Moderate authorization can be found on the FedRAMP Marketplace website at marketplace.fedramp.gov/ - /product/wdesk?sort=productName

[1] https://www.fedramp.gov/fedramp-releases-high-baseline/
[2] https://www.gsa.gov/technology/technology-purchasing-programs/it-schedule-70

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Request a Workiva demo: www.workiva.com/request-demo
Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc. Note: Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE® or Fortune Media IP Limited.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORKIVA INC.
04:17pWORKIVA : Receives FedRAMP Moderate Authorization
BU
10/07WORKIVA : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results
BU
09/25WORKIVA : Applauds Bipartisan Introduction of the Financial Transparency Act in ..
BU
09/23WORKIVA : and FilePoint Create Partnership to Streamline SEC Compliance for Regi..
BU
09/10WORKIVA : Customers Extol the Power of Wdata at Amplify User Conference
BU
09/10WORKIVA : Enters New Frontier of Connected Reporting and Compliance with Powerfu..
BU
09/10DELOITTE : Enhances Accounting and Finance Portfolio with Workiva Connected Repo..
PR
09/10WORKIVA : and FloQast Announce Partnership to Streamline Financial Close and Rep..
BU
09/09WORKIVA : Announces 2019 Partner Award Winners at Amplify User Conference
BU
09/09WORKIVA : and Sentieo Create Partnership to Offer Research Solutions with the Ma..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 291 M
EBIT 2019 -12,5 M
Net income 2019 -48,1 M
Finance 2019 125 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -43,4x
P/E ratio 2020 -45,5x
EV / Sales2019 6,70x
EV / Sales2020 5,65x
Capitalization 2 074 M
Chart WORKIVA INC.
Duration : Period :
Workiva Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKIVA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 61,20  $
Last Close Price 45,02  $
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin J. Vanderploeg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David S. Mulcahy Non-Executive Chairman
J. Stuart Miller Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey D. Trom Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Eugene S. Katz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKIVA INC.25.44%2 074
ORACLE CORPORATION20.78%178 996
INTUIT34.11%68 659
SERVICENOW, INC.47.16%49 119
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.51.27%21 277
RINGCENTRAL, INC.111.18%14 445
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group