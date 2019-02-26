Log in
Workiva : Training Magazine Names Workiva to its Training Top 125 Organizations List

02/26/2019 | 09:30am EST

Annual List Recognizes Innovation in Employee Learning and Development

Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, was named one of the 2019 Training Top 125 Organizations by Training magazine. This is the third consecutive year Workiva has been on this list that recognizes companies for innovative employee learning and development programs.

“From day one, we created a culture of learning and innovation,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “We give our employees the resources they need – including cutting-edge technology and robust professional development programs – to keep breaking new ground.”

Workiva was also recently named to FORTUNE magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Best Workplaces in Technology lists.

The Training Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing many factors, including the scope of employee learning and development programs and the impact of those training programs on achieving business goals and objectives. The complete list of Training Top 125 Organizations can be found online at trainingmag.com.

More information about Workiva employee programs and career opportunities can be found at workiva.com/careers.

About Training magazine

Training is a 55-year-old professional development magazine written for training, Human Resources, and business management professionals in all industries that advocate training and workforce development as a business tool. Training also produces world-class conferences, expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related, employer-sponsored training and education in the working world. Training is published by Lakewood Media Group.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: https://www.workiva.com/blog
Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva
Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/
Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
