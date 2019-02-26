Workiva : Training Magazine Names Workiva to its Training Top 125 Organizations List

Workiva
(NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and
compliance solutions, was named one of the 2019
Training Top 125 Organizations by Training magazine. This is
the third consecutive year Workiva has been on this list that recognizes
companies for innovative employee learning and development programs.
“From day one, we created a culture of learning and innovation,” said
Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “We give our employees the resources
they need – including cutting-edge technology and robust professional
development programs – to keep breaking new ground.”
Workiva was also recently named to FORTUNE
magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Best
Workplaces in Technology lists.
The Training Top 125 ranking is determined by assessing many factors,
including the scope of employee learning and development programs and
the impact of those training programs on achieving business goals and
objectives. The complete list of Training Top 125 Organizations can be
found online at trainingmag.com.
More information about Workiva employee programs and career
opportunities can be found at workiva.com/careers.
About Training magazine
Training is a 55-year-old professional development magazine written for
training, Human Resources, and business management professionals in all
industries that advocate training and workforce development as a
business tool. Training also produces world-class conferences,
expositions, and digital products that focus on job-related,
employer-sponsored training and education in the working world. Training
is published by Lakewood Media Group.
About Workiva
Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and
compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180
countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies,
and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion
data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more
information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.
