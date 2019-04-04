Workiva : Wins 2019 RegTech Innovation Award From FinTech Breakthrough

Workiva
(NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and
compliance solutions, today announced that its Wdesk
platform has won the RegTech
Innovation Award from FinTech
Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes top
companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market.
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards honor innovators, leaders and
visionaries in a range of categories including banking, personal
finance, lending, payments, investments, RegTech and InsurTech. The 2019
awards program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from across the
globe.
“We are proud to be recognized for our innovation in financial
technology,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “With Wdesk, customers
all over the world consolidate and connect their data in a single,
cloud environment so they are able to reduce risk and save time when
filing reports with various regulators and other stakeholders.”
“The regulatory and compliance landscape is incredibly complex, and the
Wdesk platform by Workiva breaks through the crowded field of solution
providers in this area, delivering one of the most sophisticated
reporting platforms available today,” said James Johnson, Managing
Director of FinTech Breakthrough. “By ensuring quality and control
throughout the entire financial reporting and analysis process, Workiva
instills confidence and efficiency in organizations that previously were
burdened with cumbersome and oftentimes manual processes.”
About FinTech Breakthrough
The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a
leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology
innovation and leadership. FinTech Breakthrough Awards honor companies
and products for excellence in financial technologies and services. The
FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize achievements of FinTech companies
and products in several categories, including Payments, Personal
Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech
and InsurTech. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.
About Workiva
Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and
compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180
countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500®
companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over
five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save
time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.
