Workiva : Wins 2019 RegTech Innovation Award From FinTech Breakthrough

Workiva (NYSE:WK), the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, today announced that its Wdesk platform has won the RegTech Innovation Award from FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards honor innovators, leaders and visionaries in a range of categories including banking, personal finance, lending, payments, investments, RegTech and InsurTech. The 2019 awards program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from across the globe.

“We are proud to be recognized for our innovation in financial technology,” said Marty Vanderploeg, CEO of Workiva. “With Wdesk, customers all over the world consolidate and connect their data in a single, cloud environment so they are able to reduce risk and save time when filing reports with various regulators and other stakeholders.”

“The regulatory and compliance landscape is incredibly complex, and the Wdesk platform by Workiva breaks through the crowded field of solution providers in this area, delivering one of the most sophisticated reporting platforms available today,” said James Johnson, Managing Director of FinTech Breakthrough. “By ensuring quality and control throughout the entire financial reporting and analysis process, Workiva instills confidence and efficiency in organizations that previously were burdened with cumbersome and oftentimes manual processes.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership. FinTech Breakthrough Awards honor companies and products for excellence in financial technologies and services. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards recognize achievements of FinTech companies and products in several categories, including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech and InsurTech. For more information, visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About Workiva

Workiva, the leading cloud provider of connected data, reporting and compliance solutions, is used by thousands of enterprises across 180 countries, including more than 75 percent of Fortune 500® companies, and by government agencies. Our customers have linked over five billion data elements to trust their data, reduce risk and save time. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500® are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

