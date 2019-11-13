Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Workspace Group plc    WKP   GB00B67G5X01

WORKSPACE GROUP PLC

(WKP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WeWork losses widen to $1.25 billion amid record office space expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 06:58pm EST
FILE PHOTO: WeWork offices in San Francisco

The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Wednesday net losses in the third quarter more than doubled to $1.25 billion as the money-losing shared-office operator added a record number of desks to its global network but was unable to control rising costs.

WeWork opened 97 new sites in the quarter ended Sept. 30, its biggest quarterly expansion ever, taking its total number of offices to 625 from 528 at the end of June, a presentation of its earnings that was provided to bondholders showed.

The company also expanded the number of cities in which it operates by 16, increasing its worldwide footprint to a total of 127 and the number of countries in which it has sites by four to 33, the presentation, which Reuters reviewed, showed.

The number of desks it offers customers rose to a record 115,000 in the quarter to reach 719,000, including its India affiliate. A year earlier it had 354,000 desks.

The company had $2 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter, with $600 million of that from three Asian affiliates.

WeWork also had $3.4 billion in commitments from SoftBank Group Corp, which gained control of the company in October, and another $1.5 billion in existing warrants from SoftBank that were exercised last month, the presentation showed.

Gross profit from the sale of workplace memberships and service revenue rose in the third quarter to $808 million from $454 million in the year-ago quarter.

But losses widened from $497 million a year earlier as costs grew faster than WeWork's breakneck expansion, which new management aims to curb in the wake of a disastrous effort to go public. Yet a pipeline of leasing commitments means rapid growth will likely continue in the fourth quarter and into 2020.

The development of new locations jumped to $288 million from $69 million a year earlier; general and administrative costs rose to $157 million from $81 million; while sales and marketing reached $194 million versus $108 million.

A presentation to bondholders that WeWork released last week showed a 90-day plan in which the company revealed it will divest seven "non-core" units, prioritize "profitable" growth and "right-size" operations.

The Oct. 11 presentation said administrative jobs would be cut, along with jobs in WeWork's venture capital arm and in so-called growth-related functions, a possible reference to design and construction units. The size of job cuts was not mentioned.

WeWork's crash has confounded industry experts who praise the company for making flexible workspace a product large corporations desire but whose financial structure baffles.

"WeWork was the highest payer for space, and was also the cheapest provider of space," said Ryan Simonetti, chief executive and co-founder of Convene, an events and flex space operator backed by Brookfield Asset Management, among others.

"We have lost deals to customers in the last 12 to 18 months where they were paying less than WeWork was paying for the real estate itself," Simonetti told reporters on Tuesday at a news conference to discuss the industry. "That doesn’t make sense."

As WeWork restructures, the company will have fewer locations as it gets rid of non-performing sites, Simonetti said.

WeWork shelved its plans to go public on Sept. 30 after investors grew wary of its losses, business model and corporate governance that had forced former CEO and co-founder Adam Neumann to resign a week earlier.

The company, valued at $47 billion when it registered to go public in August, saw its valuation plummet as it bled cash, leading SoftBank to bail out WeWork with a pledge of $6.5 billion in October.

By Herbert Lash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
11/08WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
RE
11/05WeWork still on life support, rivals say it must cut costs fast
RE
11/05WORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
10/23WORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
10/17BARCLAYS : CTO Helps Spearhead Female-Entrepreneurs Program
DJ
10/16A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
10/14WeWork opens new sites at breakneck speed despite cash-burn concerns
RE
10/04WORKSPACE : Disposal
PU
10/02WORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09/24WORKSPACE : Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 165 M
EBIT 2020 105 M
Net income 2020 161 M
Debt 2020 645 M
Yield 2020 3,38%
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2021 14,8x
Capitalization 1 965 M
Chart WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Workspace Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 053,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 088,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Colin Clemett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher John Pieroni Operations Director
Maria Victoria Moloney Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Francis Girling Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC37.11%2 452
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)50.68%45 358
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.18%25 682
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.96%25 610
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES34.61%17 850
W. P. CAREY INC.28.42%14 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group