Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Workspace Group plc    WKP   GB00B67G5X01

WORKSPACE GROUP PLC

(WKP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WeWork third-quarter losses widen to $1.25 billion as expansion ramps up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:53pm EST
FILE PHOTO: WeWork offices in San Francisco

The We Company, owner of WeWork, said on Wednesday net losses in the third quarter widened to $1.25 billion from $497 million a year earlier as its money-losing shared-office business doubled in size with a record number of desks added to its network.

WeWork opened 97 new sites in the third quarter, its biggest quarterly expansion ever, taking its total number of offices to 625 as of Sept. 30 from 528 at the end of June, a presentation of its earnings that was provided to bondholders showed.

The company also increased the number of cities in which it operates by 16, increasing its worldwide footprint to a total of 127 and the number of countries in which it has sites by four to 33, the presentation, which Reuters reviewed, showed.

The number of desks it offers customers rose to a record 115,000 in the quarter to reach 719,000, including its India affiliate. A year earlier it only had 354,000 desks.

The company had $2 billion in cash at the end of the third quarter, with $600 million of that from three affiliates in Asia.

WeWork also had $3.4 billion in commitments from SoftBank, which gained control of the company in October, and another $1.5 billion in existing warrants from SoftBank that were exercised last month, the presentation showed.

Gross profit from the sale of workplace memberships and service revenue rose in the third quarter to $808 million from $454 million in the year-ago quarter.

WeWork shelved its plans to go public on Sept. 30 after investors grew wary of its losses, business model and corporate governance that had forced former chief executive and co-founder Adam Neumann to resign a week earlier.

The company, valued at $47 billion when it registered to go public in August, saw its valuation plummet as it bled cash, leading SoftBank to bail out WeWork with a pledge of $6.5 billion in October.

By Herbert Lash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
11/08WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
RE
11/05WeWork still on life support, rivals say it must cut costs fast
RE
11/05WORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
10/23WORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
10/17BARCLAYS : CTO Helps Spearhead Female-Entrepreneurs Program
DJ
10/16A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
10/14WeWork opens new sites at breakneck speed despite cash-burn concerns
RE
10/04WORKSPACE : Disposal
PU
10/02WORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
09/24WORKSPACE : Appoints New Chief Executive Officer
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 165 M
EBIT 2020 105 M
Net income 2020 161 M
Debt 2020 645 M
Yield 2020 3,41%
P/E ratio 2020 11,5x
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2021 14,7x
Capitalization 1 947 M
Chart WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Workspace Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 053,00  GBp
Last Close Price 1 078,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 13,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Colin Clemett Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher John Pieroni Operations Director
Maria Victoria Moloney Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Francis Girling Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC37.11%2 452
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)50.68%45 358
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.18%25 682
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.8.96%25 610
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES34.61%17 850
W. P. CAREY INC.28.42%14 847
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group