Workspace : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Released : 19.07.2019 08:00

Workspace Group PLC

19 July 2019

Workspace Group PLC

Workspace Group PLC ("Workspace") announces that it has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as its joint corporate broker, alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch, with immediate effect.

-ENDS- For enquiries, please contact: Workspace Group PLC 020 7138 3300 Graham Clemett, Interim CEO and CFO Emily Meara, Investor Relations Manager Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited 020 7710 7600 Matthew Blawat Mark Young

Notes to Editors

About Workspace Group PLC:

Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all - we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 4.0 million sq. ft. of business space across 64 London properties. We are home to thousands of businesses including some of London's fastest growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors.

The way businesses work is changing. That's why we continually invest in providing the technology infrastructure that enables our customers to think and move fast, and alongside their working environment, is tailored to each individual business.

Workspace (WKP) is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association.

Workspace® is a registered trade mark of Workspace Group Plc, London, UK.

LEI: 2138003GUZRFIN3UT430

For more information on Workspace, please visit www.workspace.co.uk

