Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Workspace Group plc    WKP   GB00B67G5X01

WORKSPACE GROUP PLC

(WKP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/19 03:40:12 am
876.25 GBp   -0.31%
03:15aWORKSPACE : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
07/16WeWork to lease 21-storey prime office tower in Singapore
RE
07/11WORKSPACE : AGM Results Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Workspace : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 03:15am EDT

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Released : 19.07.2019 08:00

RNS Number : 0950G

Workspace Group PLC

19 July 2019

19 July 2019

Workspace Group PLC

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Workspace Group PLC ("Workspace") announces that it has appointed Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited as its joint corporate broker, alongside Bank of America Merrill Lynch, with immediate effect.

-ENDS-

For enquiries, please contact:

Workspace Group PLC

020 7138 3300

Graham Clemett, Interim CEO and CFO

Emily Meara, Investor Relations Manager

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

020 7710 7600

Matthew Blawat

Mark Young

Notes to Editors

About Workspace Group PLC:

Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all - we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 4.0 million sq. ft. of business space across 64 London properties. We are home to thousands of businesses including some of London's fastest growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors.

The way businesses work is changing. That's why we continually invest in providing the technology infrastructure that enables our customers to think and move fast, and alongside their working environment, is tailored to each individual business.

Workspace (WKP) is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association.

Workspace® is a registered trade mark of Workspace Group Plc, London, UK.

LEI: 2138003GUZRFIN3UT430

For more information on Workspace, please visit www.workspace.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor

visit www.rns.com.

END

APPLIFVRDDIALIA

Disclaimer

Workspace Group plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 07:14:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
03:15aWORKSPACE : Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
PU
07/16WeWork to lease 21-storey prime office tower in Singapore
RE
07/11WORKSPACE : AGM Results Announcement
PU
07/11WORKSPACE : First Quarter Business Update
PU
07/05WORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
07/04WORKSPACE GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/20WORKSPACE : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
06/12WORKSPACE : Publication of Annual Report 2019 (Replacement)
PU
06/11WORKSPACE : Publication of 2019 Annual Report
PU
06/06WORKSPACE : Blocklisting Application
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 164 M
EBIT 2020 105 M
Net income 2020 166 M
Debt 2020 654 M
Yield 2020 4,20%
P/E ratio 2020 8,61x
P/E ratio 2021 22,0x
EV / Sales2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2021 12,8x
Capitalization 1 586 M
Chart WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Workspace Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WORKSPACE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 010,75  GBp
Last Close Price 879,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 39,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jamie Hopkins Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Daniel John Kitchen Non-Executive Chairman
Christopher John Pieroni Operations Director
Graham Colin Clemett Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Maria Victoria Moloney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WORKSPACE GROUP PLC10.78%1 981
EQUINIX INC45.27%43 059
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.88%24 863
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION10.91%22 012
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES24.08%16 234
WP CAREY INC29.97%14 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About