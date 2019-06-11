Log in
Workspace : Publication of 2019 Annual Report

06/11/2019 | 10:03am EDT

Publication of 2019 Annual Report

Released : 11.06.2019 14:48

RNS Number : 8625B

Workspace Group PLC

11 June 2019

11 June 2019

WORKSPACE® GROUP PLC

PUBLICATION OF 2019 ANNUAL REPORT &

NOTICE OF 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Workspace Group PLC ("the Company" or "Workspace") announces that the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, together with the 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting, were posted to shareholders on 10 June 2019 and can be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website, www.workspace.co.uk/investors.

Copies of these documents, together with the Form of Proxy for the Annual General Meeting, will be available for inspection at:

www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 11 July 2018 at 10.00 am at 160 Fleet Street, London, EC4A 2DQ.

-ends-

For media and investor enquiries, please contact:

Workspace Group PLC

Duncan Pelham

077 4040 7068

Edelman

Rob Yates

020 3047 2546

Notes to Editors

About Workspace Group PLC:

Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all - we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages more than 3.9 million sq. ft. of business space across 64 London properties. We are home to some 4,000 businesses including some of the fastest growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors.

The way businesses work is changing. That's why we continually invest in providing the technology infrastructure that enables our customers to think and move fast, and alongside their working environment, is tailored to each individual business.

Workspace (WKP) is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association.

For more information on Workspace, please visit www.workspace.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ACSUASORKVANAAR

Disclaimer

Workspace Group plc published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 14:02:07 UTC
